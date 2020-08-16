Rick’s Picks – Fox’s fall lineup

By Rick Gables

The Fox fall schedule will include some promising new programming, to include the psychological thriller Next, starring John Slattery, Southern gothic soap Filthy Rich, starring Kim Cattrall, police drama L.A’s Finest, starring Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union and Cosmos: Possible Worlds.

So far, Fox’s weekly primetime lineup looks like this: L.A.’s Finest and Next (Mondays), Cosmos: Possible Worlds and Filthy Rich (Tuesdays), The Masked Singer and Masterchef Junior (Wednesdays), Thursday Night Football (Thursdays), WWE’s Friday Night Smackdown (Fridays), Fox Sports Saturday (Saturdays) and NFL on Fox, The Simpsons, Bless the Harts, Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy (Sundays).

Fox programming set to premiere midseason will include: 9-1-1, 9-1-1 Lone Star, Duncanville, Hell’s Kitchen, new comedy Call Me Kat, new animated series The Great North and Housebroken.

HBO will premiere its new limited series The Third Day on Monday, Sept. 14, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The show’s six episodes will be divided into two themes, Summer and Winter.

Told over the first three episodes, Summer stars Jude Law as Sam, a man who is drawn to a mysterious island off the British coast where he encounters a group of islanders set on preserving their traditions at any cost. Isolated from the mainland, Sam is unable to leave the idyllic and dangerously enchanting world he has discovered, where the secretive rituals of its inhabitants bring him to grapple with experiences of loss and trauma hidden in his past through the distorted lens of the present. As boundaries between fantasy and reality fragment, his quest to unlock the truth leads the islanders to reveal a shocking secret.

Winter unfolds over the latter three episodes and stars Naomie Harris as Helen, a strong-willed outsider who comes to the island seeking answers, but whose arrival precipitates a fractious battle to decide its fate as the lines between fantasy and fact are distorted. The Third Day also stars Katherine Waterston, Emily Watson and Paddy Considine.

