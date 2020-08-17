Man, 36, drowns in Hudson River

A 36-year-old man has drowned in the Hudson River.

The body of Andrew G. Somwaru, of South Richmond Hill, was pulled out of the Hudson River in Fort Edward on Saturday, Aug. 15, after an extensive search. Washington County coroner Wes Perry pronounced Somwaru deceased at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled in the near future.

Somwaru had been swimming with family and friends when he went missing on Friday, Aug. 14. Emergency personnel were called out and began searching Friday evening.

The search resumed Saturday, with Somwaru’s body being found shortly after 8 p.m. by a State Police aviation unit. Members of the Fort Edward Fire Department pulled the body from the water.

This is the fourth drowning in the region this year. On July 4, a 19-year-old New Jersey man drowned in Lake George; on Aug. 5, a 22-year-old Bronx man drowned in Lake George and on Aug. 6, a 38-year-old Saratoga Springs man drowned in the Hudson River in Hadley.

Agencies involved in this operation include the Fort Edward Fire Department, Corinth Fire Department, South Glens Falls Fire Department, State Police, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

