Obituary: Andrew McClintock, 82

Andrew McClintock, widower of Sandra McClintock and son of the late J. C. and Katherine C. McClintock, entered eternal rest on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Andrew formerly resided in Middle Granville, New York.

Andrew was a United States Army veteran. After high school he became the owner of his own trucking company, McClintock Trucking. He was of Baptist faith. In his spare time, he enjoyed riding Harley Davidson motorcycles and aviation.

Left to cherish his loving memories are his children Annette M. Hailstock of South Carolina, Andrea M. Bailey of South Carolina, Nicole M. Mills of Georgia, Quenton Jay McClintock of South Carolina and Keisha Smith Cross of South Carolina; stepdaughter Cheryl Spaulding of Granville, New York, and stepsons Charles Hayes and Joseph Hayes both of Connecticut; siblings Robert of Connecticut and Elizabeth Watson of South Carolina along with a host of grands, great-grands, other family and friends. He was predeceased by his siblings Bea McClintock, Baby Jay McClintock, George McClintock, Phyllis McClintock Murphy and Alberta McClintock Huston.

Services were held at Sullivan Bros. Mortuary in South Carolina. Final arrangements are being made by Robert M. King Funeral Home in Granville, New York, where Andy will be laid to rest beside his wife Sandra in the Mettowee Valley Cemetery in Granville.

