August 17, 2020

Town closer to LED streetlighting

By Jay Mullen

The town of Granville has taken another step closer to LED streetlights which could equate to a 49.5% savings annually.

Discussion over the switch to LED streetlights began at the July town board meeting when board member Tom Cosey said that the village of Granville saves more than 30% per year on their streetlights bills. He said he spoke to Mayor Paul Labas about the matter.

Cosey did some research to see what the numbers were looking like with the current system versus an all LED system.

He said that in 2019 the town spent $14,047 on their lighting.

“If we convert over to LED lights the big thing that changes is that the annual kilowatt hours go down to 23,445. Remember, I said it was 91,117 with our current high-pressure lights,” he said.

If the town were to switch over to LED lights, when comparing the projected numbers to last year’s, the savings that would come from it are undeniable.

The town would have only spent $7,086.

“Our savings looking at this quick analysis is approximately $6,961 per year,” he said, “which is a 49.5% savings annually. That’s pretty significant.”

Board member Ken Quick immediately asked Cosey what it would cost to switch over from their current system to the LED lights. Cosey informed him that they would have to pay a one-time payment of $4,948 to switch over.

With the amount of money they would be saving they would make that money back in less than one year.

Town Supervisor Matt Hicks said that the savings could be close to $8,000, according to the numbers he had in front of him. Cosey’s statistics were solely based on the kilowatt hours and the rates for each lighting system.

Hicks spoke up about the visual difference between the two lighting systems.

“I can tell you living in the village, they’re significantly better,” he said. “Significantly better.”

Hicks said that the current lighting system causes problems because there are lights out constantly that need to be fixed or replaced. He said that an upgrade alone would help with those concerns.

Cosey said that by looking at the numbers you can tell this will be a win for the town at large.

“The numbers clearly tell you that there is a big advantage to doing this,” he said.

The board agreed to have Cosey get in touch with NYSEG for more information about the switch.

“We plan to move forward. I assume there will be some kind of contract we will have to sign with NYSEG,” Hicks said. “We will have to have our attorney review that and then vote to approve the contract.”

