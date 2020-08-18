August 18, 2020

School district to bank locally

By Jay Mullen

Whitehall Central School District is now banking locally.

The Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to place its banking business with Community Bank on Main Street.

School superintendent Pat Dee and the district’s business manager, Kate Dubois, informed the board members of the proposal, which pleasantly surprised them.

“Community Bank came in with a proposal that I haven’t seen in probably eight to 10 years,” Dubois said.

She said that the proposal includes no fee to the school for service, a .25% floor meaning they will earn at least that amount of interest on all of the collected deposits and they can invest .05% more with Community Bank than with their current bank, Glens Falls National.

This proposal also does not include a compensating balance, which all other proposals they received included. Dubois said that the other proposals had compensating balances between $1.1 million and $1.8 million per month, which they would not be able to earn interest on.

“This proposal to me is absolutely amazing,” Dubois said.

Dee informed the board that Community Bank will be covering the costs of their checks and bank deposit bags. The bank also does tax collections.

Dee said he was shocked by how good the proposal was for the district, and loves that they can do business close to home.

“This is definitely a big win,” he said.

Board member Tom Baker asked Dubois if Glens Falls National came back with a counter proposal for them.

Dubois said that she called to inform them of their decision and they did not counteroffer.

“They feel strongly that they wanted to stay in that position,” she said. “Their proposal was basically a reflection of the current services.”

The decision to move forward with Community Bank will be something that helps the district in the long run. Dee said that the proposal puts the district in a much better position than what they were previously working with.

“Community Bank provided a substantially better package which will both save the district significant money in fees and earn the district substantially more in interest earnings,” he said.

Comments

comments

Drive Your Cares Away - Join St. Catherine’s Center for Children at Colonie Golf & Country Club on Tuesday, September 29 for the 2nd Annual Dr. Arthur J. Wallingford Memorial Golf Outing

Tags: , , , , , , ,

About Matt Saari

View all posts by Matt Saari
August 17, 2020

Town closer to LED streetlighting

led streetlight

By Jay Mullen The town of Granville has taken another step closer to LED streetlights which could equate to a […]

August 17, 2020

Obituary: Andrew McClintock, 82

Andrew McClintock obit photo

Andrew McClintock, widower of Sandra McClintock and son of the late J. C. and Katherine C. McClintock, entered eternal rest […]

August 17, 2020

Man, 36, drowns in Hudson River

sheriff

A 36-year-old man has drowned in the Hudson River. The body of Andrew G. Somwaru, of South Richmond Hill, was […]

August 16, 2020

Ask Matt – Will CBS’s ‘Mom’ end on a high note?

Question: CBS’s Mom has consistently been one of the strongest sitcoms for the past seven years, centering humor with real-life […]

August 16, 2020

Randy Fenoli talks new season, favorite episodes and one very special dress

Week081620_RandyFenoliSayYesDress

By Barb Oates If there’s one thing fashion designer and host of TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress Randy Fenoli […]

August 16, 2020

Rick’s Picks – Fox’s fall lineup

weekAug16_DYK_JudeLaw

By Rick Gables The Fox fall schedule will include some promising new programming, to include the psychological thriller Next, starring […]

August 16, 2020

ReMIND, ReWIND – Lauren Bacall from the archives

weekAug16_ReMIND_Bacall

Previously unpublished excerpts from a 1996 interview reveal some of the Hollywood legend’s inspirations, strategies and humor. By Sandy Stert […]

August 16, 2020

Cheers & Jeers – Muppets and Ellen

weekAug16_CJ_MuppetsNow

By Damian Holbrook Cheers to Muppets Now for holding on to their old-school charm. Even though Disney+’s new showcase plays […]

August 14, 2020

Flat Iron cleanup nearly done

FLAT IRON

By Jay Mullen The long process of cleaning the Flat Iron building property finally began Monday, Aug. 10 and should […]

August 13, 2020

North Country FreePress, August 14, 2020

August 13, 2020

Lakes Region FreePress, August 14, 2020

August 13, 2020

Parents, call school regarding transport

WHS

By Jay Mullen Whitehall Central School District is still waiting on members of the community to inform them if they […]