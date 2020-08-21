August 21, 2020

Jordan Flower to exhibit at Pember Aug. 23

Artist Jordan Flower

The Pember Library and Museum will host an art show on Sunday, Aug. 23, with artist Jordan Flower.

Flower is well-known throughout the area for his paintings of locations in Granville and nearby Vermont, as well as scenes of Glens Falls and Fort Edward. The Granville community has become familiar with and enamored of Flower’s work through the years from his Facebook page and from the mural he painted last year overlooking Granville’s Main Street.

Flower’s work focuses on the interaction of man and nature, with special interest paid to the play of light and shadow. His work is primarily representational, with a nod to impressionism. He works in acrylic and incorporates a unique glazing technique to bring forth dimension and brightness to each painting.

Several of his paintings have taken first place in juried art shows across the East Coast, including “Grazin’” and “Middle Bridge.” He is represented by Cabell Gallery and has shown his work throughout the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

‘Middle Bridge’ by Jordan Flower

Flower was born in Keflavik, Iceland, to a military family, Michael and Kathy (Maranville) Flower. Like many military families, they moved frequently, which allowed Flower to experience life throughout the United States, including upstate New York, Rhode Island, California and the Pacific Northwest. He lived briefly in Granville and attended Granville schools. Flower is the grandson of the Rev. Robert Flower and the late Pat Flower and Thomas and Norma Maranville.

Flower’s mother nurtured his love of the arts from an early age, which eventually led him to pursue a career in the arts. He is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University and is in his 13th year as an art educator. He remains active in the art community as a producer of fine art.

Because the Pember is presenting this art show during the pandemic, it has created a plan that will allow visitors to enjoy Flower’s work while remaining safe.

As such, it will limit the number of people in the library and museum at one time.

Attendees should call the library at 518-642-2525 and sign up for a specific time slot, including 1 to 1:50 p.m., 2 to 2:50 p.m., 3 to 3:50 p.m. and more if needed.

40 people may sign up for each time slot. During the last ten minutes of the hour, the building will be evacuated so that it can be sanitized for the next group.

Flower will be available through Zoom all afternoon to interact with attendees.

Face masks will be mandatory, and social distancing must be observed.

And to make wearing a face mask more fun, the Pember will award a prize – donated by Evergreen Slate of Granville, where Flower’s father works – for the most unique face mask worn to the Pember.

Flower’s original paintings will be for sale at the Pember along with his prints. To view his artwork, visit www.JordanFlowerFineArt.com.

The Pember is looking forward to hosting this amazing artist. For more information and to reserve a time slot, call 518-642-2525.

The Pember is handicap-accessible and is located at 33 W. Main St., Granville, New York.

