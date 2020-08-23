August 23, 2020

Ask Matt – Why is Disney+ charging so much for ‘Mulan’?

Question: What the h-e-double-hockey-sticks is Disney thinking when they decided to release the movie Mulan on Disney+ for 30 bucks? –Justin

Matt Roush: My initial thoughts when this was announced were: That’s a big ask, and you’d probably have to really want to see it NOW – now being the new launch date of Sept. 4 – to shell out for it. On the other hand, if a family were to go to a theater to see the movie in first-run, as was obviously originally the plan, the outlay from tickets, concessions, maybe parking and other charges (depending on location) would likely have surpassed the $29.99 cost to stream it. I also remember Disney rushing releases like Frozen 2 and Onward to streaming, bypassing or narrowing the pay-per-view window, in the early days of the pandemic, and they gave us Hamilton a year ahead of time, so on balance, I’d still consider Disney+ a value in this streaming world. It’s no surprise that given these economically stressful times, a $30 surcharge to watch a single movie would spark this kind of reaction, but looking at the big picture, the movie studios and industry at large are struggling with how to proceed with big- ticket investments like these and how to get them to consumers. The bottom line is that for those who see the release of Mulan in any medium as an event, they may feel it’s worth it.

August 25, 2020

Deluge causes flooding in Whitehall

118418229_335816020888550_5972089436914379889_n

By Jay Mullen Severe storms and flooding have affected Whitehall and surrounding communities in northern Washington County on Monday, Aug. […]

August 24, 2020

Obituary: Ruth “Sally” Gallagher

Ruth Gallagher Obit Photo

Whitehall-Ruth “Sally” Gallagher 95 passed away on March 16, 2020 at The Elderwood at Ticonderoga, NY. Ruth was born on […]

August 24, 2020

Obituary: Gretchen A. McHugh

Gretchen McHugh obit photo

Gretchen A. McHugh, a mother, musician, teacher, journalist and photographer who turned her love of good food and nature into […]

August 24, 2020

Chasin’ Racin’: Fonda champion weekend

Chasin Racin IMG_0554

By Mark Kane Is it possible that we are coming to the end of August and I may have seen […]

August 23, 2020

Town-wide garage sale will go on in Whitehall

Whitehall Municipal Center.

By Jay Mullen COVID-19 has forced many events to be postponed or canceled this year, making 2020 certainly a year […]

August 23, 2020

Impractical Jokers talk Ed Harris, tattoos, and how they cope with self-quarantine

week0823_ImpracticalJokers

By Barb Oates We’ve been enjoying bellyaching laughter for almost 10 years now as we tune in to the hidden-camera […]

August 23, 2020

Rick’s Picks – Our cartoon president

weekAug23_DYK_TRUMP

By Rick Gables SHOWTIME’s animated series Our Cartoon President hits the home stretch on the most consequential election starting Sunday, […]

August 23, 2020

ReMIND, ReWIND – Kirk and Ann

weekJune14_ReMIND_KirkAnne

Their 65-year marriage was much more than just a Hollywood love story. By Jeff Pfeiffer, ReMIND Magazine Over his seven-decade […]

August 23, 2020

Cheers & Jeers – ‘The Dog House: UK’ to Major League Baseball

weekAug23_CJ_NewRealHousewives

By Damian Holbrook Cheers to The Dog House: UK for leaving paw prints on our hearts. A love letter to […]

August 23, 2020

Gemini Fitness reopening in Granville

Gemini Fitness reopening

By Jay Mullen Granville’s local fitness center, Gemini Fitness, will be reopening in compliance with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s safety protocols […]

August 22, 2020

Former Budget Inn still draws complaints, board to take action

Whitehall Studios

By Jay Mullen Four members of the community appeared in front of the Whitehall Town Board to express concerns and […]

August 21, 2020

Jordan Flower to exhibit at Pember Aug. 23

Middle Bridge by Jordan Flower

The Pember Library and Museum will host an art show on Sunday, Aug. 23, with artist Jordan Flower. Flower is […]