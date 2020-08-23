August 23, 2020

Cheers & Jeers – ‘The Dog House: UK’ to Major League Baseball

By Damian Holbrook

Cheers to The Dog House: UK for leaving paw prints on our hearts. A love letter to our four-legged best friends, HBO Max’s docuseries about the staff at a British shelter playing matchmaker for abandoned canines and hopeful pet owners is an uplifting, tail-wagging treat that should be pup-ular even with cat people.

Cheers to the New Real Housewives on the block. The Bravo franchise feels fresher and feistier thanks to the inspired additions of Beverly Hills’ no-BS actress Garcelle Beauvais, New York City’s “declasse” designer Leah McSweeney and Potomac’s Ph.D.-toting political analyst Wendy Osefo. Watching what happens when these three are onscreen is a Real thrill.

Jeers to Major League Baseball for striking out all over the place. Just weeks into the 2020 season and the hits keep coming as those COVID-19 outbreaks amid the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals put sluggers and scheduled games at risk. Someone just needs to call this one.

Jeers to Hulu for pulling the plug on High Fidelity. Not only did the A-plus adaptation of Nick Hornby’s novel starring Zoë Kravitz as broken-hearted record-store owner deserve a second season, but it’s also really out of tunes with the times to axe a critically acclaimed black-led series, don’t ya think?

August 25, 2020

Deluge causes flooding in Whitehall

By Jay Mullen Severe storms and flooding have affected Whitehall and surrounding communities in northern Washington County on Monday, Aug. […]

August 24, 2020

Obituary: Ruth “Sally” Gallagher

Whitehall-Ruth “Sally” Gallagher 95 passed away on March 16, 2020 at The Elderwood at Ticonderoga, NY. Ruth was born on […]

August 24, 2020

Obituary: Gretchen A. McHugh

Gretchen A. McHugh, a mother, musician, teacher, journalist and photographer who turned her love of good food and nature into […]

August 24, 2020

Chasin’ Racin’: Fonda champion weekend

By Mark Kane Is it possible that we are coming to the end of August and I may have seen […]

August 23, 2020

Town-wide garage sale will go on in Whitehall

By Jay Mullen COVID-19 has forced many events to be postponed or canceled this year, making 2020 certainly a year […]

August 23, 2020

Ask Matt – Why is Disney+ charging so much for ‘Mulan’?

Question: What the h-e-double-hockey-sticks is Disney thinking when they decided to release the movie Mulan on Disney+ for 30 bucks? […]

August 23, 2020

Impractical Jokers talk Ed Harris, tattoos, and how they cope with self-quarantine

By Barb Oates We’ve been enjoying bellyaching laughter for almost 10 years now as we tune in to the hidden-camera […]

August 23, 2020

Rick’s Picks – Our cartoon president

By Rick Gables SHOWTIME’s animated series Our Cartoon President hits the home stretch on the most consequential election starting Sunday, […]

August 23, 2020

ReMIND, ReWIND – Kirk and Ann

Their 65-year marriage was much more than just a Hollywood love story. By Jeff Pfeiffer, ReMIND Magazine Over his seven-decade […]

August 23, 2020

Gemini Fitness reopening in Granville

By Jay Mullen Granville’s local fitness center, Gemini Fitness, will be reopening in compliance with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s safety protocols […]

August 22, 2020

Former Budget Inn still draws complaints, board to take action

By Jay Mullen Four members of the community appeared in front of the Whitehall Town Board to express concerns and […]

August 21, 2020

Jordan Flower to exhibit at Pember Aug. 23

The Pember Library and Museum will host an art show on Sunday, Aug. 23, with artist Jordan Flower. Flower is […]