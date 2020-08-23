August 23, 2020

Rick’s Picks – Our cartoon president

By Rick Gables

SHOWTIME’s animated series Our Cartoon President hits the home stretch on the most consequential election starting Sunday, Sept. 13 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT. Can cartoon Joe Biden unseat cartoon President Trump struggling to win re-election?

Season three, on hiatus since March, concludes with the final nine half-hour episodes tied to the 2020 Presidential election. Joining the cartoon universe will be Dr. Jill Biden, Hunter Biden, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris.

Cartoons courtesy of SHOWTIME

Also among the DC insiders will be Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Kayleigh McEnany, OAN’s Channel Rion and Anthony Weiner. All three high-stakes presidential debates will be covered in topical cold opens that will be written, animated and broadcast in a matter of hours. This season will also feature other cartoon players: Don Jr. and Eric Trump teaming with Elon Musk and MyPillow’s Mike Lindell to invent a coronavirus cure, Susan Collins escaping with Brett Kavanaugh to Maine to avoid answering whether she’ll vote for Trump and CNN’s Chris Cuomo fighting to be a serious journalist to the chagrin of his older brother Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

HGTV stars Drew and Jonathan Scott will stop at nothing to outdo one another and win it all in the new season of Brother vs Brother, premiering Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The twins will engage in an all-out property and renovation battle in L.A.’s historic Hancock Park. Two mansions will serve as the battleground for the six-week competition to determine which renovated home will earn the highest net profit and which brother will emerge triumphant and victorious. Faced with multi-million-dollar price tags for each home and limited by regulations for altering historic properties, the brothers will need to carefully restore and renovate the homes to fetch top dollar. Eldest Scott brother JD will serve as the referee for the home renovation challenges, while guest stars from HGTV will evaluate and choose their favorite design.

A&E will premiere Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne on Monday, Sept. 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, tracing Ozzy’s life from his childhood in poverty and time in prison, to fronting legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Black Sabbath. Following on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, A&E will premiere Biography: I Want My MTV, charting the rise of cultural phenomenon MTV.

