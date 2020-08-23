Town-wide garage sale will go on in Whitehall

By Jay Mullen

COVID-19 has forced many events to be postponed or canceled this year, making 2020 certainly a year to forget for some, thanks to the virus.

But the pandemic won’t stop this year’s town-wide garage sale in Whitehall from going ahead.

The event will take place Labor Day weekend, from Friday, Sept. 4 through Sunday, Sept. 6.

There will be no map for the event this year.

Resident Jane Gendron said that anyone interested in finding sales to attend should look for signs around Whitehall and posts about sales on Facebook.

Gendron is going to be having a sale of her own. She said it could be classified as an estate sale.

“I’m having a professional group do it with me because I have volume,” she said. “I’m holding a multiple generation estate sale.”

This multi-generation estate sale will include items from herself, her children, her father, grandfather, great grandfather and their spouses.

Gendron even has a portrait of her great great grandfather John Finch that will be up for grabs.

“I have a lot in that house. It’s my father’s homestead, and it’s got to go,” she said.

Gendron said that 2020 has been a strange year for everyone. There is nothing new or formal about the event this year other than there being no map.

And the recommendation to follow proper social distancing procedures, of course.

“What we would certainly like to have happen is for people to practice social distancing and wear a face mask per Gov. Cuomo’s directives,” Gendron said.

The action should begin early on Sept. 4 and continue through the weekend.

Gendron says that this event is important to people, and an event like this can bring the community together during these difficult times.

“People are fractured. These times are just really chaotic,” she said. “For some this is an annual event that’s important to them. For some they do it every year.”

Because of COVID-19, many have been stuck inside not being able to go out and do the things they used to enjoy most.

This event is a great opportunity to remedy that.

“It does get people outside, in the fresh air. You can walk around and social distancing is easy to do,” Gendron said.

Gendron will have hand sanitizer available at her sale for anyone who would like to use it. With sanitizer being provided by some and proper social distancing being followed, she said this is a great opportunity to get the community together once again.

She said that she is “hungry” to get outside and commune with people.

“Please come and join us, we have been inside long enough,” she said.

