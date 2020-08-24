August 24, 2020

Fonda Champion Weekend

C hasin’ Racin’ by Mark Kane

August 24, 2020

Obituary: Ruth “Sally” Gallagher

Ruth Gallagher Obit Photo

Whitehall-Ruth “Sally” Gallagher 95 passed away on March 16, 2020 at The Elderwood at Ticonderoga, NY. Ruth was born on […]

August 24, 2020

Obituary: Gretchen A. McHugh

Gretchen McHugh obit photo

Gretchen A. McHugh, a mother, musician, teacher, journalist and photographer who turned her love of good food and nature into […]

August 23, 2020

Town-wide garage sale will go on in Whitehall

Whitehall Municipal Center.

By Jay Mullen COVID-19 has forced many events to be postponed or canceled this year, making 2020 certainly a year […]

August 23, 2020

Gemini Fitness reopening in Granville

Gemini Fitness reopening

By Jay Mullen Granville’s local fitness center, Gemini Fitness, will be reopening in compliance with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s safety protocols […]

August 22, 2020

Former Budget Inn still draws complaints, board to take action

Whitehall Studios

By Jay Mullen Four members of the community appeared in front of the Whitehall Town Board to express concerns and […]

August 21, 2020

Jordan Flower to exhibit at Pember Aug. 23

Middle Bridge by Jordan Flower

The Pember Library and Museum will host an art show on Sunday, Aug. 23, with artist Jordan Flower. Flower is […]

August 20, 2020

Lakes Region FreePress, August 21, 2020

August 20, 2020

North Country FreePress, August 21, 2020

August 19, 2020

Granville Sentinel 8.20.20

August 19, 2020

Whitehall Times 8.20.20

August 18, 2020

School district to bank locally

WHS

By Jay Mullen Whitehall Central School District is now banking locally. The Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to place […]

August 17, 2020

Town closer to LED streetlighting

led streetlight

By Jay Mullen The town of Granville has taken another step closer to LED streetlights which could equate to a […]