August 24, 2020

Obituary: Ruth “Sally” Gallagher

Whitehall-Ruth “Sally” Gallagher 95 passed away on March 16, 2020 at The Elderwood at Ticonderoga, NY.

Ruth was born on August 27, 1924 in Whitehall the daughter of the late William and Ruth (Pike) Gordon.

ln addition to her parents, she is Pre-deceased by her husband, Milton Gallagher, who passed away in 1983, her son Joseph Gallagher (2004), grandson, Michael J. Mattison (2009), and seven brothers, Russell Gordo, Willard (Buddy)Gordon, Clifford Gordon, Robert (Zun) Gordon, Mackie Gordon, Paul Gordon and Marshall Gordon.

She is survived by her daughter, Dianne Allen, sons, Busty Fiorino and Thomas Fiorino, one brother Gene Gordon of Hunter Mountain and Florida, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and Nephews.

She loved animals especially her cats and birds (parakeets).

She was a member of the Whitehall American Legion Auxiliary Post #83 of Whitehall.

A special thanks to all the Staff at The Elderwood at Ticonderoga for their kindness and care.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00am on Thursday August 27, 2020 at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall by Rev. Rendell Torres Pastor officiating.  Interment will take place following the Mass in the Greenmount Cemetery in Whitehall.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY.

The family has suggested that contributions can be made in Sally name to a charity of one’s choice.

 

