August 26, 2020

Virtual benefit concert scheduled to raise money for those affected by recent storms, flooding

By Jay Mullen

A virtual benefit concert to help the recent flood victims after the severe storms in Whitehall on Aug. 24 will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1. 

The event, #WhitehallStrong Storm Relief Virtual Benefit,  is being co-sponsored by the Lakes Region Free Press and the Whitehall Times and will include performances from local bands PJ Duo and Hometown, as well as appearances from guest speakers. Barbara Spoor will be the emcee for the event.

It will be streamed live from Busty’s Brew & BBQ on Poultney Street. 

Member of PJ Duo and organizer of the event PJ Ferguson said that he wanted to make people truly aware of the severity of the current situation in Whitehall.

“We’re basically just trying to explain to those who don’t know how much damage was really done,” he said. 

To ensure that all of the money donated stays local to help those affected by the recent storms 100% of the proceeds will be sent to the Out of the Box Worship Center in Whitehall. 

Publisher of the Whitehall Times Mark Vinciguerra said that parts of the community have been devastated by the recent storms. The Times has been a staple in the community for more than two centuries. 

“It’s only natural that we are there trying to continue to help the community in any way, shape or form that we can,” Vinciguerra said. 

Ferguson invited the mayor Phil Smith and town supervisor John Rozell to attend the event, along with the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company.

There is no specific goal for how much money to raise. He just wants to raise enough to help the community. 

Ferguson and Vinciguerra began working on this fundraiser the day after the storms rolled through Whitehall. 

“We are putting this together quickly because we want to help as soon as possible,” Ferguson said. “The damage has already been done.” 

To donate to the event you can use Venmo and donate to @whitehallstrong or PayPal and donate to paypal.me/whitehallstrong

You can become a part of the conversation on the event page on FaceBook at https://www.facebook.com/events/807944826612774/.

To view the livestream of the event go to the PJ Duo FaceBook page at https://www.facebook.com/PJDuo/?eid=ARBJ5XhQenmOMbRAYmQzQ-NpNx2-NeYzb0LiaLMOsEy0Mzf3Oo8HHer22b7JxXEtZ3GlguRHSIfUXO3M

Comments

comments

Drive Your Cares Away - Join St. Catherine’s Center for Children at Colonie Golf & Country Club on Tuesday, September 29 for the 2nd Annual Dr. Arthur J. Wallingford Memorial Golf Outing

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

About Matt Saari

View all posts by Matt Saari
August 25, 2020

Deluge causes flooding in Whitehall

118418229_335816020888550_5972089436914379889_n

By Jay Mullen Severe storms and flooding have affected Whitehall and surrounding communities in northern Washington County on Monday, Aug. […]

August 24, 2020

Obituary: Ruth “Sally” Gallagher

Ruth Gallagher Obit Photo

Whitehall-Ruth “Sally” Gallagher 95 passed away on March 16, 2020 at The Elderwood at Ticonderoga, NY. Ruth was born on […]

August 24, 2020

Obituary: Gretchen A. McHugh

Gretchen McHugh obit photo

Gretchen A. McHugh, a mother, musician, teacher, journalist and photographer who turned her love of good food and nature into […]

August 24, 2020

Chasin’ Racin’: Fonda champion weekend

Chasin Racin IMG_0554

By Mark Kane Is it possible that we are coming to the end of August and I may have seen […]

August 23, 2020

Town-wide garage sale will go on in Whitehall

Whitehall Municipal Center.

By Jay Mullen COVID-19 has forced many events to be postponed or canceled this year, making 2020 certainly a year […]

August 23, 2020

Ask Matt – Why is Disney+ charging so much for ‘Mulan’?

Question: What the h-e-double-hockey-sticks is Disney thinking when they decided to release the movie Mulan on Disney+ for 30 bucks? […]

August 23, 2020

Impractical Jokers talk Ed Harris, tattoos, and how they cope with self-quarantine

week0823_ImpracticalJokers

By Barb Oates We’ve been enjoying bellyaching laughter for almost 10 years now as we tune in to the hidden-camera […]

August 23, 2020

Rick’s Picks – Our cartoon president

weekAug23_DYK_TRUMP

By Rick Gables SHOWTIME’s animated series Our Cartoon President hits the home stretch on the most consequential election starting Sunday, […]

August 23, 2020

ReMIND, ReWIND – Kirk and Ann

weekJune14_ReMIND_KirkAnne

Their 65-year marriage was much more than just a Hollywood love story. By Jeff Pfeiffer, ReMIND Magazine Over his seven-decade […]

August 23, 2020

Cheers & Jeers – ‘The Dog House: UK’ to Major League Baseball

weekAug23_CJ_NewRealHousewives

By Damian Holbrook Cheers to The Dog House: UK for leaving paw prints on our hearts. A love letter to […]

August 23, 2020

Gemini Fitness reopening in Granville

Gemini Fitness reopening

By Jay Mullen Granville’s local fitness center, Gemini Fitness, will be reopening in compliance with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s safety protocols […]

August 22, 2020

Former Budget Inn still draws complaints, board to take action

Whitehall Studios

By Jay Mullen Four members of the community appeared in front of the Whitehall Town Board to express concerns and […]