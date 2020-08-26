Virtual benefit concert scheduled to raise money for those affected by recent storms, flooding

By Jay Mullen

A virtual benefit concert to help the recent flood victims after the severe storms in Whitehall on Aug. 24 will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

The event, #WhitehallStrong Storm Relief Virtual Benefit, is being co-sponsored by the Lakes Region Free Press and the Whitehall Times and will include performances from local bands PJ Duo and Hometown, as well as appearances from guest speakers. Barbara Spoor will be the emcee for the event.

It will be streamed live from Busty’s Brew & BBQ on Poultney Street.

Member of PJ Duo and organizer of the event PJ Ferguson said that he wanted to make people truly aware of the severity of the current situation in Whitehall.

“We’re basically just trying to explain to those who don’t know how much damage was really done,” he said.

To ensure that all of the money donated stays local to help those affected by the recent storms 100% of the proceeds will be sent to the Out of the Box Worship Center in Whitehall.

Publisher of the Whitehall Times Mark Vinciguerra said that parts of the community have been devastated by the recent storms. The Times has been a staple in the community for more than two centuries.

“It’s only natural that we are there trying to continue to help the community in any way, shape or form that we can,” Vinciguerra said.

Ferguson invited the mayor Phil Smith and town supervisor John Rozell to attend the event, along with the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company.

There is no specific goal for how much money to raise. He just wants to raise enough to help the community.

Ferguson and Vinciguerra began working on this fundraiser the day after the storms rolled through Whitehall.

“We are putting this together quickly because we want to help as soon as possible,” Ferguson said. “The damage has already been done.”

To donate to the event you can use Venmo and donate to @whitehallstrong or PayPal and donate to paypal.me/whitehallstrong.

You can become a part of the conversation on the event page on FaceBook at https://www.facebook.com/events/807944826612774/.

To view the livestream of the event go to the PJ Duo FaceBook page at https://www.facebook.com/PJDuo/?eid=ARBJ5XhQenmOMbRAYmQzQ-NpNx2-NeYzb0LiaLMOsEy0Mzf3Oo8HHer22b7JxXEtZ3GlguRHSIfUXO3M.

