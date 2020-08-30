August 30, 2020

Obituary: Jimmy Evertton Newman

Granville, NY – Jimmy Evertton Newman, age 27, passed away on August 16, 2020.

Jimmy was born on January 12, 1993 in Brooklyn, NY the son of the late James H. Dunn and Carleen Newman Stenson.

Jimmy met and married Ashley (Waite) and moved to Granville. He quickly learned to love the rural life. He enjoyed helping his father-in-law on the family farm and learning to drive the tractor. He was a wonderful son, husband, and father. Jimmy loved playing football and basketball and video games with his cousins Buzzo and Martin. His beautiful smile we live on in the hearts of all who loved him.

Jimmy was predeceased by his father, paternal grandmother Elaine Dunn and maternal grandfather Everett Newman and niece, Loveyuh. He is survived by his wife Ashley and his daughter Arhianna White. He will be forever missed by his mother, Carleen Newman-Stenson and father John Stenson, grandparents Margaret and George, brothers Michael, Everetton, John and sister Rebecca. He was blessed with many nieces and nephews who greatly loved him: Khylo, Joseph, Kadezsha, Royce, Alexis, Georgia, Addison, Aaliyah, Malachi, and Savannah.

Jimmy was laid to eternal rest in Pineview Cemetery in Queensbury. Arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home, Granville, NY.

Comments

comments

Drive Your Cares Away - Join St. Catherine’s Center for Children at Colonie Golf & Country Club on Tuesday, September 29 for the 2nd Annual Dr. Arthur J. Wallingford Memorial Golf Outing

About Dee Dee Carroll

View all posts by Dee Dee Carroll
August 30, 2020

Obituary: Raymond F. Scribner

Ray Scribner obit photo

West Pawlet, Vermont – Raymond Frederick Scribner passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at his home surrounded by his […]

August 30, 2020

Obituary: David A. Haines

David Haines obit photo

David A. Haines, age 68, passed away on August 16, 2020 in Savannah, Georgia.  He was born in Trenton, New […]

August 27, 2020

Municipal center cleanup underway

IMG_0841

By Jay Mullen The Whitehall Municipal Center, which the town, village, court and police offices call home, is in the […]

August 27, 2020

North Country FreePress, August 28, 2020

August 27, 2020

Lakes Region FreePress, August 28, 2020

August 26, 2020

Granville Sentinel 8.27.20

August 26, 2020

Whitehall Times 8.27.20

August 26, 2020

Virtual benefit concert scheduled to raise money for those affected by recent storms, flooding

thumbnail_IMG_0858

By Jay Mullen A virtual benefit concert to help the recent flood victims after the severe storms in Whitehall on […]

August 25, 2020

Deluge causes flooding in Whitehall

118418229_335816020888550_5972089436914379889_n

By Jay Mullen Severe storms and flooding have affected Whitehall and surrounding communities in northern Washington County on Monday, Aug. […]

August 24, 2020

Obituary: Ruth “Sally” Gallagher

Ruth Gallagher Obit Photo

Whitehall-Ruth “Sally” Gallagher 95 passed away on March 16, 2020 at The Elderwood at Ticonderoga, NY. Ruth was born on […]

August 24, 2020

Obituary: Gretchen A. McHugh

Gretchen McHugh obit photo

Gretchen A. McHugh, a mother, musician, teacher, journalist and photographer who turned her love of good food and nature into […]

August 24, 2020

Chasin’ Racin’: Fonda champion weekend

Chasin Racin IMG_0554

By Mark Kane Is it possible that we are coming to the end of August and I may have seen […]