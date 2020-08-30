Obituary: Jimmy Evertton Newman

Granville, NY – Jimmy Evertton Newman, age 27, passed away on August 16, 2020.

Jimmy was born on January 12, 1993 in Brooklyn, NY the son of the late James H. Dunn and Carleen Newman Stenson.

Jimmy met and married Ashley (Waite) and moved to Granville. He quickly learned to love the rural life. He enjoyed helping his father-in-law on the family farm and learning to drive the tractor. He was a wonderful son, husband, and father. Jimmy loved playing football and basketball and video games with his cousins Buzzo and Martin. His beautiful smile we live on in the hearts of all who loved him.

Jimmy was predeceased by his father, paternal grandmother Elaine Dunn and maternal grandfather Everett Newman and niece, Loveyuh. He is survived by his wife Ashley and his daughter Arhianna White. He will be forever missed by his mother, Carleen Newman-Stenson and father John Stenson, grandparents Margaret and George, brothers Michael, Everetton, John and sister Rebecca. He was blessed with many nieces and nephews who greatly loved him: Khylo, Joseph, Kadezsha, Royce, Alexis, Georgia, Addison, Aaliyah, Malachi, and Savannah.

Jimmy was laid to eternal rest in Pineview Cemetery in Queensbury. Arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home, Granville, NY.

Comments

comments