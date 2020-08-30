Obituary: David A. Haines

David A. Haines, age 68, passed away on August 16, 2020 in Savannah, Georgia. He was born in Trenton, New Jersey on March 25, 1952 to Horace J. and Marjorie F. Haines.

David graduated from the New York State School for the Blind, Batavia, New York and attended Adirondack Community College, Queensbury, New York where he studied radio bradcasting and was an occasional announcer on the college’s radio station. In 1993, he proudly received his ministerial degree from Greater Grace World Outreach.

David was courageous and outgoing. He never met a stranger. David will long be remembered for his jolly nature and quick wit. His strong faith in God has carried him through.

David is survived by his beloved wife, Marian Dugan Haines of Hinesville, Georgia as well as his siblings Horace (Skip) Haines (Rosemary), Nancy (John) Rozell, Michael (Mary) Haines of Granville New York, Kathleen (David) Cress of Branchport, New York, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be a committal service at Mettowee Valley Cemetery, Granville, New York, at a date to be determined by the family.

