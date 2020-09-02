September 2, 2020
Granville, NY – Evangeline Katherine ‘Vangie’ Bardin, 92 of Granville, New York left this Earth on August 29, 2020 at […]
Granville, NY – Jimmy Evertton Newman, age 27, passed away on August 16, 2020. Jimmy was born on January 12, […]
West Pawlet, Vermont – Raymond Frederick Scribner passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at his home surrounded by his […]
David A. Haines, age 68, passed away on August 16, 2020 in Savannah, Georgia. He was born in Trenton, New […]
By Jay Mullen The Whitehall Municipal Center, which the town, village, court and police offices call home, is in the […]
By Jay Mullen A virtual benefit concert to help the recent flood victims after the severe storms in Whitehall on […]
By Jay Mullen Severe storms and flooding have affected Whitehall and surrounding communities in northern Washington County on Monday, Aug. […]