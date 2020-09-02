September 2, 2020

Granville Sentinel 9.3.20

September 1, 2020

Obituary: Evangeline K. Bardin

Evangeline Katherine Bardin Obit Photo

Granville, NY – Evangeline Katherine ‘Vangie’ Bardin, 92 of Granville, New York left this Earth on August 29, 2020 at […]

August 30, 2020

Obituary: Jimmy Evertton Newman

Jimmy Newman obit photo

Granville, NY – Jimmy Evertton Newman, age 27, passed away on August 16, 2020. Jimmy was born on January 12, […]

August 30, 2020

Obituary: Raymond F. Scribner

Ray Scribner obit photo

West Pawlet, Vermont – Raymond Frederick Scribner passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at his home surrounded by his […]

August 30, 2020

Obituary: David A. Haines

David Haines obit photo

David A. Haines, age 68, passed away on August 16, 2020 in Savannah, Georgia.  He was born in Trenton, New […]

August 27, 2020

Municipal center cleanup underway

IMG_0841

By Jay Mullen The Whitehall Municipal Center, which the town, village, court and police offices call home, is in the […]

August 27, 2020

North Country FreePress, August 28, 2020

August 27, 2020

Lakes Region FreePress, August 28, 2020

August 26, 2020

Granville Sentinel 8.27.20

August 26, 2020

Whitehall Times 8.27.20

August 26, 2020

Virtual benefit concert scheduled to raise money for those affected by recent storms, flooding

thumbnail_IMG_0858

By Jay Mullen A virtual benefit concert to help the recent flood victims after the severe storms in Whitehall on […]

August 25, 2020

Deluge causes flooding in Whitehall

118418229_335816020888550_5972089436914379889_n

By Jay Mullen Severe storms and flooding have affected Whitehall and surrounding communities in northern Washington County on Monday, Aug. […]