North Country FreePress, September 4, 2020

Obituary: Wayne Sumner Irvine

Wells, VT – Wayne Sumner Irvine, age 80, died on Sunday, July 26, 2020 following a long illness. Wayne was […]

Morse’s pizza poised to reopen

By Jay Mullen Bill Morse worked tirelessly after purchasing property back in November to open the doors of Morse’s Diner […]

Storm relief event ‘a success’

By Jay Mullen The #WhitehallStrong Storm Relief Virtual Benefit Concert with performances from PJ Duo and Hometown was a success. […]

Vermont utilities warn customers of phone scam

Vermont utilities are warning customers of a phone scam. In a sudden surge of calls, the scammers claim to be […]

Granville Sentinel 9.3.20

Whitehall Times 9.3.20

Obituary: Evangeline K. Bardin

Granville, NY – Evangeline Katherine ‘Vangie’ Bardin, 92 of Granville, New York left this Earth on August 29, 2020 at […]

Obituary: Jimmy Evertton Newman

Granville, NY – Jimmy Evertton Newman, age 27, passed away on August 16, 2020. Jimmy was born on January 12, […]

Obituary: Raymond F. Scribner

West Pawlet, Vermont – Raymond Frederick Scribner passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at his home surrounded by his […]

Obituary: David A. Haines

David A. Haines, age 68, passed away on August 16, 2020 in Savannah, Georgia.  He was born in Trenton, New […]

Municipal center cleanup underway

By Jay Mullen The Whitehall Municipal Center, which the town, village, court and police offices call home, is in the […]