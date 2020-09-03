September 3, 2020

Morse’s pizza poised to reopen

By Jay Mullen

Bill Morse worked tirelessly after purchasing property back in November to open the doors of Morse’s Diner and Pizzeria on Feb. 24.

Three weeks later, COVID-19 hit hard.

“We had thought about closing right at the beginning, but we didn’t. We kind of held on as long as we could,” Morse said.

After weathering the storm for a few months Morse was forced to close his doors temporarily on July 12.

Now, almost exactly two months later, thanks to help from a grant he received, Morse is set to reopen.

Morse said he hopes to open on Thursday, Sept. 10.

When he closed his store Morse went to Rep. Elise Stefanik and state Sen. Betty Little looking for support. “The support from Stefanik’s office was phenomenal,” Morse said.

This outdoor seating area will include tables, a new bandstand for live entertainment and a fire pit.

He said that Stefanik reached out to the Small Business Administration. They all worked together to help secure a grant for Morse’s business.

Morse said that the grant money was used to install a new HVAC system, roof repairs and replacing the storefront windows, which will be completed soon.

“It helped us out a great deal,” he said. “Getting stuff all caught up and getting the repairs done that were still needed.”

Morse’s Diner and Pizzeria will be able to fill its indoor seating to 50% capacity, which Morse says is a maximum of 40 customers. He also plans to take advantage of the property’s outdoor seating, which can fit about 40 to 50 more people.

The outdoor setting area will have tables set up, a new fire pit in the middle and a bandstand for potential live music to be enjoyed by all patrons.

Morse said that he has cut his staff by a large number by cutting his delivery service and wait staff. Prior to COVID-19, he said, he employed 32 people.

When they reopen they will have a staff of five or six.

“I made cuts where I needed to make cuts,” he said.

The menu is set to look a little different when the doors open at Morse’s. The only fried food that he plans on serving is the chicken wings, because people were upset when they heard he may be getting rid of them.

He was told that he needed to bring the wings back. He was told that “wings go with pizza hand-in-hand, and you have the best.”

Morse heard words like that echoed by community members in stores all over Granville. He even heard people saying it to him while he was pumping gas, he said.

Accompanying the wings on the menu will be pizza, three different salads and cold subs.

Lunch specials will be offered from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day they are open. One of these specials will be two slices and a can of soda for $6. The other will be pre-made small sub, chips and a can of soda also for $6.

Morse’s is also improving its website, which will host the new menu and the option for people to order online for pick-up. Go to www.morsespizza.com when they reopen to see the new menu and learn more about online ordering.

Their new hours of operation will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sunday and Monday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Morse said he is thrilled to have his business loved by so many in the community.

“To be able to come in and do something like this is really awesome,” he said. “To have the people say ‘man, your pizza is the best we can’t wait for you to open,’…It’s pretty awesome.”

Comments

comments

Pre-Season Sale! $259 per ton - Premium Wood Pellets, Delivery Available - Curtis Lumber

Tags: , , , , , , ,

About Matt Saari

View all posts by Matt Saari
September 3, 2020

Lakes Region FreePress, September 4, 2020

September 3, 2020

North Country FreePress, September 4, 2020

September 3, 2020

Obituary: Wayne Sumner Irvine

Wayne Irvine photo

Wells, VT – Wayne Sumner Irvine, age 80, died on Sunday, July 26, 2020 following a long illness. Wayne was […]

September 3, 2020

Storm relief event ‘a success’

thumbnail_IMG_0858

By Jay Mullen The #WhitehallStrong Storm Relief Virtual Benefit Concert with performances from PJ Duo and Hometown was a success. […]

September 3, 2020

Vermont utilities warn customers of phone scam

Scam-Alert-Graphic-1080x675

Vermont utilities are warning customers of a phone scam. In a sudden surge of calls, the scammers claim to be […]

September 2, 2020

Granville Sentinel 9.3.20

September 2, 2020

Whitehall Times 9.3.20

September 1, 2020

Obituary: Evangeline K. Bardin

Evangeline Katherine Bardin Obit Photo

Granville, NY – Evangeline Katherine ‘Vangie’ Bardin, 92 of Granville, New York left this Earth on August 29, 2020 at […]

August 30, 2020

Obituary: Jimmy Evertton Newman

Jimmy Newman obit photo

Granville, NY – Jimmy Evertton Newman, age 27, passed away on August 16, 2020. Jimmy was born on January 12, […]

August 30, 2020

Obituary: Raymond F. Scribner

Ray Scribner obit photo

West Pawlet, Vermont – Raymond Frederick Scribner passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at his home surrounded by his […]

August 30, 2020

Obituary: David A. Haines

David Haines obit photo

David A. Haines, age 68, passed away on August 16, 2020 in Savannah, Georgia.  He was born in Trenton, New […]

August 27, 2020

Municipal center cleanup underway

IMG_0841

By Jay Mullen The Whitehall Municipal Center, which the town, village, court and police offices call home, is in the […]