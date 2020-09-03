September 3, 2020

Obituary: Wayne Sumner Irvine

Wells, VT – Wayne Sumner Irvine, age 80, died on Sunday, July 26, 2020 following a long illness.

Wayne was born on January 13, 1940 in Granville, NY the son of the late Dr. Vernon K. and Natalie (Sumner) Irvine.

Wayne received two master’s degrees: one from Syracuse University and one from Albany State.

He married Joan Yaroszczak on November 27, 1971 in St Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Troy, NY.

Wayne had an amazing career spent at Sachem School District in Long Island. He was a Biology teacher, he served as Assistant Principal and Assistant Superintendent of Business throughout his years there. He was also a wrestling and track coach at Sachem.

He was an avid hunter, focusing his efforts on Perkins Hollow in Salem, NY. He was a jet skier in summer and snowmobiler in winter. He also enjoyed walking. Wayne was a fan of Formula 1 racing. A memory that will frequently bring a fond smile to all who knew Wayne, is his gift of gab. Wayne was a big talker. He enjoyed conversation and imparting his thoughts on whatever issue can up.

In addition to his parents, Wayne was predeceased by a brother John. Wayne will be forever loved by his wife Joan of Wells. His sister Susan Rudd (Rick) will remember the many happy times with him. He is also survived by a sister-in-law Diane of Florida in addition many to nieces and nephews.

At Wayne’s request there will be no funeral services. If you would like to honor his memory in some way you are encouraged to donate in his name to the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be made at the www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.

 

