Storm relief event ‘a success’

By Jay Mullen

The #WhitehallStrong Storm Relief Virtual Benefit Concert with performances from PJ Duo and Hometown was a success. The event went live on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

The event was organized to raise money for those affected by the recent storm.

Although there were some challenges due to the internet service and the stream cutting in and out a few times, the event helped to raise more than $1,300 in online donations.

There were checks sent in as well.

One of the organizers of the event and one half of PJ Duo, PJ Ferguson, said he was happy with the amount of money the event raised for those affected by the recent storms.

“If you combine those then you’re over two grand,” he said about combining the amount of money raised through virtual donations and hand-written checks.

Barbara Spoor, the emcee for the event, said felt that the event was a “tremendous success.” She said they will not know the exact amount of money raised until they get all the checks that have been sent in the mail.

Spoor had the opportunity to sit down with members of the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company and the Department of Public Works at the event and talk to them about their experience helping out during the storms.

Unfortunately the stream went off air and the segment wasn’t seen online. She said it was one of the most important things for her to do at the event.

“One of the things that Bryan Brooks had mentioned was that they all left their homes that had flooding in the basement. They live in this town too,” she said. “It’s really important for me to make sure that they know how much we appreciate them.”

All the money that has been raised will be going to Out of the Box Worship Center. They will be handling all the donations.

The worship center is going to be using the money to pay for the services that the people and local businesses need and cannot afford out of their own pocket or that they aren’t getting from their insurance.

You can still donate to the cause online through Venmo by looking up the username @whitehallstrong or through PayPal at PayPal.me/whitehallstrong.

Checks can also be mailed straight to Out of the Box Worship Center, PO Box 269, Whitehall, NY 12887.

For more information about how to apply to receive these funds if you have been affected you can reach out to Out of the Box Worship Center at 518-538-4262.

