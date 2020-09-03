September 3, 2020

Vermont utilities warn customers of phone scam

Vermont utilities are warning customers of a phone scam. In a sudden surge of calls, the scammers claim to be from a Vermont utility, including Green Mountain Power (GMP), Burlington Electric Department (BED), VGS, Vermont Electric Cooperative (VEC), Vermont Public Power Supply Authority (VPPSA) and Washington Electric Cooperative (WEC), and then demand immediate payment and threaten to cut off power. Customers who receive such a call should just hang up – it is a scam.

Electric companies recommend that customers:

  • Do not provide payment or personal information;
  • Do not engage with the caller;
  • Do not call back that number; and
  • Call customer service to report the scam and any details, including the number the call came from, the caller’s name, and what the caller said.
    • GMP 888-835-4672
    • BED 802-865-7300
    • VGS 802-863-4511
    • VEC 800-832-2667
    • VPPSA 802-244-7678
    • WEC 800-932-5245

Customers also are encouraged to report this scam to the Vermont Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Program at 800-649-2424 (in state) or 802-656-3183 or online at https://ago.vermont.gov/cap/.

