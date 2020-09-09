September 9, 2020

Ricky VanGuilder

North Granville, NY – Ricky VanGuilder, age 57, passed away at his home on Thursday, September 3, 2020 following a battle with cancer.

Ricky was born on February 26, 1963 in Granville, NY the son of the late Edward and Jessie (Goodspeed) VanGuilder.

Ricky was a hard-working, loving father and friend. Ricky owned his own slate company, “One More Slate Company in Granville, NY. He was a skilled slate worker and a talented welder.

He was the Chief of the Hudson River Band of Mahicans (spelled correctly). He loved Harley-Davidson motorcycles and shared this passion with his sons and friends, going for many long rides.

He was a gifted mechanic and enjoyed classic cars. Ricky was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Ricky will be remembered as a kind, caring, loving, considerate, happy, and funny man who will be dearly missed and forever loved by his family.

He was predeceased by his parents and two brothers Dwayne and Mitchell. Left to miss him daily are his children: Eric (Marilee) of Rutland, VT, Alicia, and Carlos both of Granville. He was blessed with three grandchildren, who were his world: Autumn Jaworski, and Kaine and Lucy VanGuilder. He is also survived by a brother Randy of Granville and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 4-6 PM at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville. A reminder that all visitors must wear masks, or you will not be allowed in the funeral home. Only 40 people are allowed in the building at a time, so we ask for you patience and social distancing. Following the visitation friends are invited to Ricky’s home at 186 Truthville Rd.

