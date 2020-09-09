September 10, 2020

Canal wall work suspended

By Jay Mullen Work being done on the canal wall on North Williams Street has been halted because of evidence […]

September 9, 2020

September 9, 2020

Hartford debates use of highway funds

By Jay Mullen Hartford highway superintendent Greg Brown voiced his displeasure with the tentative Hartford budget for 2021 during a […]

September 9, 2020

Mary V. French

 Whitehall and Queensbury – Mary V. French, 78, peacefully passed away at Saratoga Hospital on September 2, 2020. She was […]

September 9, 2020

Ricky VanGuilder

North Granville, NY – Ricky VanGuilder, age 57, passed away at his home on Thursday, September 3, 2020 following a […]

September 3, 2020

September 3, 2020

September 3, 2020

Obituary: Wayne Sumner Irvine

Wells, VT – Wayne Sumner Irvine, age 80, died on Sunday, July 26, 2020 following a long illness. Wayne was […]

September 3, 2020

Morse’s pizza poised to reopen

By Jay Mullen Bill Morse worked tirelessly after purchasing property back in November to open the doors of Morse’s Diner […]

September 3, 2020

Storm relief event ‘a success’

By Jay Mullen The #WhitehallStrong Storm Relief Virtual Benefit Concert with performances from PJ Duo and Hometown was a success. […]

September 3, 2020

Vermont utilities warn customers of phone scam

Vermont utilities are warning customers of a phone scam. In a sudden surge of calls, the scammers claim to be […]

September 2, 2020

