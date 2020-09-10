September 10, 2020

Canal wall work suspended

By Jay Mullen

Work being done on the canal wall on North Williams Street has been halted because of evidence found suggesting that the village of Whitehall does not own the wall.

The section of North Williams Street where the canal wall is damaged has been closed off since last September, and it looks as though it will remain closed for the time being.

Mayor Phil Smith said that they began the work by pulling the catch basin that drains into the canal. What they found on the catch basin was of interest to Smith.

Mayor Phil Smith

“They found a bunch of writing and stuff on the catch basin,” he said. “It was more evidence that pointed to the Canal Corporation or the state might own that wall rather than the village.”

Smith said that the basin had a date of June 1995 which could indicate either the date of manufacturing or the date of installation, a contractor’s name, the New York State DOT and Washington Country written on it.

The writing points to everyone but the village.

“It’s just one of those things that is very suspect,” Smith said.

Their hope was to pull the wall in so it wasn’t falling into the canal. The end goal was to have it set up so they could reopen one lane for at least one-way traffic on North Williams Street. But with this new evidence the village has put the work on hold.

Attorneys are getting back involved in the project.

“I have no idea when it will be resolved,” Smith said. “As of right now I don’t think the Canal Corporation has even been notified of what we found because our attorney is drafting letters and things to go to their attorney.”

Smith said that the Canal Corporation will be notified of their findings by the end of the day today or at the beginning of next week.

He said that the village is just as anxious as the residents of Whitehall to get the road open for at least one-way traffic before winter rolls around. Smith knows that it is a huge hassle for everyone to drive around the mountain.

But he doesn’t want to spend unnecessary money to make that happen.

“We are trying to get it open, but at the same time we don’t want to be spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on something that doesn’t belong to us,” Smith said.

Comments

comments

Pre-Season Sale! $259 per ton - Premium Wood Pellets, Delivery Available - Curtis Lumber

Tags: , , , , ,

About Jay Mullen

View all posts by Jay Mullen
September 9, 2020

Whitehall Times 9.10.20

September 9, 2020

Granville Sentinel 9.10.20

September 9, 2020

Hartford debates use of highway funds

hartford

By Jay Mullen Hartford highway superintendent Greg Brown voiced his displeasure with the tentative Hartford budget for 2021 during a […]

September 9, 2020

Mary V. French

Mary French obit photo

 Whitehall and Queensbury – Mary V. French, 78, peacefully passed away at Saratoga Hospital on September 2, 2020. She was […]

September 9, 2020

Ricky VanGuilder

R VanGuilder obit photo

North Granville, NY – Ricky VanGuilder, age 57, passed away at his home on Thursday, September 3, 2020 following a […]

September 3, 2020

Lakes Region FreePress, September 4, 2020

September 3, 2020

North Country FreePress, September 4, 2020

September 3, 2020

Obituary: Wayne Sumner Irvine

Wayne Irvine photo

Wells, VT – Wayne Sumner Irvine, age 80, died on Sunday, July 26, 2020 following a long illness. Wayne was […]

September 3, 2020

Morse’s pizza poised to reopen

IMG_0867

By Jay Mullen Bill Morse worked tirelessly after purchasing property back in November to open the doors of Morse’s Diner […]

September 3, 2020

Storm relief event ‘a success’

thumbnail_IMG_0858

By Jay Mullen The #WhitehallStrong Storm Relief Virtual Benefit Concert with performances from PJ Duo and Hometown was a success. […]

September 3, 2020

Vermont utilities warn customers of phone scam

Scam-Alert-Graphic-1080x675

Vermont utilities are warning customers of a phone scam. In a sudden surge of calls, the scammers claim to be […]

September 2, 2020

Granville Sentinel 9.3.20