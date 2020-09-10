September 10, 2020
Granville Police Department Aug. 31 3:50 p.m. Karleigh M. Smith, 25, of Granville was ticketed for speeding following a traffic […]
GRANVILLE—Helen M. Montgomery, 80, of Granville, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020, at Slate Valley Center, after a long […]
By Jay Mullen Work being done on the canal wall on North Williams Street has been halted because of evidence […]
By Jay Mullen Hartford highway superintendent Greg Brown voiced his displeasure with the tentative Hartford budget for 2021 during a […]
Whitehall and Queensbury – Mary V. French, 78, peacefully passed away at Saratoga Hospital on September 2, 2020. She was […]
North Granville, NY – Ricky VanGuilder, age 57, passed away at his home on Thursday, September 3, 2020 following a […]
Wells, VT – Wayne Sumner Irvine, age 80, died on Sunday, July 26, 2020 following a long illness. Wayne was […]