GRANVILLE—Helen M. Montgomery, 80, of Granville, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020, at Slate Valley Center, after a long illness.

Helen was born in Wells, Vt. on December 7, 1939, to Edgar and Alice (Hart) Corey. She grew up on a farm and was one of eleven children. In 1957, she graduated from Granville High School.

Helen was a hard worker and had many jobs throughout her life, but by far her favorite was being a seamstress. She loved to sew, knit, and crotchet. She made many beautiful quilts, embroidered items and hand-knit sweaters during her lifetime. She also enjoyed camping at Lake Lauderdale every summer with her husband, Jimmy.

Helen was a Jehovah’s Witness and a member of the Granville Kingdom Hall. She had a strong faith and belief in God, which was very comforting to her.

Survivors include her husband of 15 years, James Montgomery, of Granville; three sons, Eric Alden, an his wife, Robin, of Glens Falls, Daniel Alden, and his wife, Pam, of South Glens Falls, Mark Alden, and his partner Stacy Bissell, of Queensbury; a daughter, Sandra Carpenter, and her husband of Granville; four sibilings, Edgar Corey Jr., Lena Shattuck, Gloria Alden, and Linda Dorman; along with nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

Helen is predeceased by her parents and six of her siblings, Harry Corey, Marguerite Corey, Mabel Davis, Mae Ely, Marie Eiserman and Wilma Martindale.

A special thank-you to the staff of Slate Valley Center, who provided Helen with excellent care during her time with them. They were so kind to her husband and family at a very difficult time and it was appreciated.

There will be an online virtual memorial service held via Zoom on September 19, 2020 at 1 p.m.. Please contact Baker Funeral Home for details.

Memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America or the charity of our choice.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com

