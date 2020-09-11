September 11, 2020

Helen M. Montgomery

Pre-Season Sale! $259 per ton - Premium Wood Pellets, Delivery Available - Curtis Lumber

GRANVILLE—Helen M. Montgomery, 80, of Granville, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020, at Slate Valley Center, after a long illness.

Helen was born in Wells, Vt. on December 7, 1939, to Edgar and Alice (Hart) Corey. She grew up on a farm and was one of eleven children. In 1957, she graduated from Granville High School.

Helen was a hard worker and had many jobs throughout her life, but by far her favorite was being a seamstress. She loved to sew, knit, and crotchet. She made many beautiful quilts, embroidered items and hand-knit sweaters during her lifetime. She also enjoyed camping at Lake Lauderdale every summer with her husband, Jimmy.

Helen was a Jehovah’s Witness and a member of the Granville Kingdom Hall. She had a strong faith and belief in God, which was very comforting to her.

Survivors include her husband of 15 years, James Montgomery, of Granville; three sons, Eric Alden, an his wife, Robin, of Glens Falls, Daniel Alden, and his wife, Pam, of South Glens Falls, Mark Alden, and his partner Stacy Bissell, of Queensbury; a daughter, Sandra Carpenter, and her husband of Granville; four sibilings, Edgar Corey Jr., Lena Shattuck, Gloria Alden, and Linda Dorman; along with nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

Helen is predeceased by her parents and six of her siblings, Harry Corey, Marguerite Corey, Mabel Davis, Mae Ely, Marie Eiserman and Wilma Martindale.

A special thank-you to the staff of Slate Valley Center, who provided Helen with excellent care during her time with them. They were so kind to her husband and family at a very difficult time and it was appreciated.

There will be an online virtual memorial service held via Zoom on September 19, 2020 at 1 p.m.. Please contact Baker Funeral Home for details.

Memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America or the charity of our choice.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com

 

Comments

comments


About Dee Dee Carroll

View all posts by Dee Dee Carroll
September 11, 2020

Police Beat, Sept. 10

Granville Police Department Aug. 31 3:50 p.m. Karleigh M. Smith, 25, of Granville was ticketed for speeding following a traffic […]

September 10, 2020

Lakes Region FreePress, September 11, 2020

September 10, 2020

North Country FreePress, September 11, 2020

September 10, 2020

Canal wall work suspended

IMG_0902

By Jay Mullen Work being done on the canal wall on North Williams Street has been halted because of evidence […]

September 9, 2020

Whitehall Times 9.10.20

September 9, 2020

Granville Sentinel 9.10.20

September 9, 2020

Hartford debates use of highway funds

hartford

By Jay Mullen Hartford highway superintendent Greg Brown voiced his displeasure with the tentative Hartford budget for 2021 during a […]

September 9, 2020

Mary V. French

Mary French obit photo

 Whitehall and Queensbury – Mary V. French, 78, peacefully passed away at Saratoga Hospital on September 2, 2020. She was […]

September 9, 2020

Ricky VanGuilder

R VanGuilder obit photo

North Granville, NY – Ricky VanGuilder, age 57, passed away at his home on Thursday, September 3, 2020 following a […]

September 3, 2020

Lakes Region FreePress, September 4, 2020

September 3, 2020

North Country FreePress, September 4, 2020

September 3, 2020

Obituary: Wayne Sumner Irvine

Wayne Irvine photo

Wells, VT – Wayne Sumner Irvine, age 80, died on Sunday, July 26, 2020 following a long illness. Wayne was […]