Granville Police Department

Aug. 31

3:50 p.m. Karleigh M. Smith, 25, of Granville was ticketed for speeding following a traffic stop on Pine Street.

Sept. 1

1:30 a.m. While on patrol, police saw a 19-year-old woman walking through Veterans Memorial Park. The woman explained she was new to the area and just out for a walk. Police confirmed the woman had no pending warrants.

9:30 p.m. A 71-year-old South Street woman contacted police to report that a 48-year-old man living in the same building was [...]