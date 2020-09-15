September 15, 2020

Flowers ripped out by vandals

Pre-Season Sale! $259 per ton - Premium Wood Pellets, Delivery Available - Curtis Lumber

By Jay Mullen

Early Sunday morning George Armstrong was on his way over to the Stewart’s on Poultney Street to water the flower beds that have been planted there.

What he found was disheartening.

He found that someone had smashed a majority of the flowers that were planted at the Stewart’s location.

“I saw one of the plants that was pulled out and was laying in the road,” Armstrong said.

He said he believes there were 17 plants in the flower bed and only six of them were left untouched by the perpetrator.

There are two other spots in Whitehall where there are flowers planted to brighten up the narrative of the town and village to those passing through. They are on the corners of Route 22 and Route 4.

Armstrong posted on Facebook about the incident and said police were informed and took pictures of the damage before members of the community came to clean it up.

Prior to the replanting and clean-up, he said, it “looked like Hell.”

Stephen Armstrong commented on his Facebook post expressing his frustration with the incident.

“That’s horrible! Some people just don’t have any respect,” Stephen wrote.

George said that someone told him they had seen teenagers wandering around at about 2:30 a.m. He said he doesn’t know if those teenagers did the damage.

But he is concerned with what parents are allowing their children to do in the middle of the night.

“Why are parents allowing teenagers to be out at 2:30 in the morning?” Armstrong asked.

He said that it wasn’t about the cost of the damage. It only cost a couple of bucks to take care of everything.

George takes time to make sure that these spots around Whitehall where there is plenty of motorist traffic look good and respectable.

“I’ve spent so much time cleaning up those two corners and replanting them with mums to have somebody come by and smash them down,” he said.

Comments

comments


Tags: , , ,

About Jay Mullen

View all posts by Jay Mullen
September 16, 2020

Dresden eyes septic inspection law

dresden

By Jay Mullen A law requiring septic inspections by a certified septic inspector prior to any conveyance of property that […]

September 16, 2020

Granville Sentinel 9.17.20

September 16, 2020

Whitehall Times 9.17.20

September 16, 2020

Police Beat, Sept. 17

Granville Police Department Sept. 3 11:50 a.m. Randy R. Lizotte, 57, of Poultney, Vermont was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation […]

September 16, 2020

New owner to grow Hartford golf club

Photo courtesy of Hartford Greens Country Club official Facebook page.

By Austin Crosier Establishing a relaxing reprieve from the ever-stressful COVID-19 pandemic is what Dylan Faille, 28, is looking to […]

September 16, 2020

Granville town board holds open meeting

By Austin Crosier For the first time in six months, the Granville Town Board conducted a public meeting on Thursday […]

September 15, 2020

Hubbard Hall announces new play development project

HubbardHall-view-1

Hubbard Hall wants to hear stories about life during the pandemic in an end-of-summer playwriting challenge called “Our Stories: Life […]

September 15, 2020

Under virus’s shadow, schools open again

Granville CSD 6x4 Photo

By Austin Crosier Wednesday marked the anticipated yet nerve-wracking return to scho ol for Granville Central School District during the […]

September 15, 2020

Helen Macura celebrates 98 years

Helen Macura smiles for the camera.

By Austin Crosier It’s becoming more and more challenging to celebrate within a community during the age of COVID-19. However, […]

September 14, 2020

Online learning ‘unique and different’

WHS

By Jay Mullen It has been a long road back to school for every student attempting to prepare for education […]

September 14, 2020

Obituary: Marion B. Mohan, 88

Marion Mohan obit photo

Marion Briere Mohan, 88,  died peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Norcross, Georgia. The daughter of Euclide and Alfina […]

September 11, 2020

Police Beat, Sept. 10

Granville Police Department Aug. 31 3:50 p.m. Karleigh M. Smith, 25, of Granville was ticketed for speeding following a traffic […]