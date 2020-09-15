Flowers ripped out by vandals

By Jay Mullen

Early Sunday morning George Armstrong was on his way over to the Stewart’s on Poultney Street to water the flower beds that have been planted there.

What he found was disheartening.

He found that someone had smashed a majority of the flowers that were planted at the Stewart’s location.

“I saw one of the plants that was pulled out and was laying in the road,” Armstrong said.

He said he believes there were 17 plants in the flower bed and only six of them were left untouched by the perpetrator.

There are two other spots in Whitehall where there are flowers planted to brighten up the narrative of the town and village to those passing through. They are on the corners of Route 22 and Route 4.

Armstrong posted on Facebook about the incident and said police were informed and took pictures of the damage before members of the community came to clean it up.

Prior to the replanting and clean-up, he said, it “looked like Hell.”

Stephen Armstrong commented on his Facebook post expressing his frustration with the incident.

“That’s horrible! Some people just don’t have any respect,” Stephen wrote.

George said that someone told him they had seen teenagers wandering around at about 2:30 a.m. He said he doesn’t know if those teenagers did the damage.

But he is concerned with what parents are allowing their children to do in the middle of the night.

“Why are parents allowing teenagers to be out at 2:30 in the morning?” Armstrong asked.

He said that it wasn’t about the cost of the damage. It only cost a couple of bucks to take care of everything.

George takes time to make sure that these spots around Whitehall where there is plenty of motorist traffic look good and respectable.

“I’ve spent so much time cleaning up those two corners and replanting them with mums to have somebody come by and smash them down,” he said.

