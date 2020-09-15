September 15, 2020

Helen Macura celebrates 98 years

Pre-Season Sale! $259 per ton - Premium Wood Pellets, Delivery Available - Curtis Lumber

By Austin Crosier

Helen Macura smiles for the camera.

It’s becoming more and more challenging to celebrate within a community during the age of COVID-19.

However, the global pandemic will have no chance of wiping off the always present smile of Helen Macura of Granville, who will be celebrating her 98th birthday on Thursday.

She will be having a catered “little luncheon” at her house on East Main Street on Tuesday with close friends and family, hosted by her sister and brother-in-law, Theresa and Simon Sulzer.

Of course, Macura wants to make sure her driveway isn’t cluttered so guests and caterers can come and go freely without issues.

“I told everybody, no parking in the driveway!” Macura said emphatically. “The caterer’s gotta have the room for the kitchen door, and ‘Cookie’ (Macura’s niece, Mary-Sue) is having this lady who is a baker in Rupert, Vermont make the cake.”

Macura described herself as “ambitious,” “adventurous” and as someone who “always wants to help somebody.”

“After working for over 30 years in nursing, I’d say I was hard-working,” Macura said. “I had three times I was given an award in my nursing career.”

Macura spent her time working at Mary McClellan Hospital in Cambridge and Glens Falls Hospital, as well as private duties throughout upstate New York.

With more than three decades of experience working in hospitals, it’s safe to say Macura has seen the good, the bad and the ugly. However, she loves to reminisce in her positive impact on those in need, especially during the holiday season.

“I worked every Christmas, I worked every holiday. I could make their Christmas a little bit happier by singing, telling stories and jokes and some of them, I’d bring little gifts to,” Macura said. “I’d hand them a little gift and say, ‘well this is what Santa left and he said to give it to you!’ I think those were the happiest moments. Helping the patients during the holiday time. That was many years and many times.”

On top of her time as a nurse, Macura published multiple stories in the Granville Sentinel, ranging from short stories and fun facts to whatever she was asked to do.

Macura said her greatest accomplishment in her life was that she made a lot of friends, something she is very passionate about.

Macura’s impact on her community has been felt for almost all her life and she said she wants to be remembered as a persistent individual who could be trusted and counted on with any task.

“Being a kind, good friend and neighbor always there to help,” Macura said. “I never say ‘no,’ I don’t know the word ‘no’.”

 

 

Comments

comments


Tags: ,

About Austin Crosier

View all posts by Austin Crosier
September 16, 2020

Dresden eyes septic inspection law

dresden

By Jay Mullen A law requiring septic inspections by a certified septic inspector prior to any conveyance of property that […]

September 16, 2020

Granville Sentinel 9.17.20

September 16, 2020

Whitehall Times 9.17.20

September 16, 2020

Police Beat, Sept. 17

Granville Police Department Sept. 3 11:50 a.m. Randy R. Lizotte, 57, of Poultney, Vermont was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation […]

September 16, 2020

New owner to grow Hartford golf club

Photo courtesy of Hartford Greens Country Club official Facebook page.

By Austin Crosier Establishing a relaxing reprieve from the ever-stressful COVID-19 pandemic is what Dylan Faille, 28, is looking to […]

September 16, 2020

Granville town board holds open meeting

By Austin Crosier For the first time in six months, the Granville Town Board conducted a public meeting on Thursday […]

September 15, 2020

Hubbard Hall announces new play development project

HubbardHall-view-1

Hubbard Hall wants to hear stories about life during the pandemic in an end-of-summer playwriting challenge called “Our Stories: Life […]

September 15, 2020

Under virus’s shadow, schools open again

Granville CSD 6x4 Photo

By Austin Crosier Wednesday marked the anticipated yet nerve-wracking return to scho ol for Granville Central School District during the […]

September 15, 2020

Flowers ripped out by vandals

FLOWERS

By Jay Mullen Early Sunday morning George Armstrong was on his way over to the Stewart’s on Poultney Street to […]

September 14, 2020

Online learning ‘unique and different’

WHS

By Jay Mullen It has been a long road back to school for every student attempting to prepare for education […]

September 14, 2020

Obituary: Marion B. Mohan, 88

Marion Mohan obit photo

Marion Briere Mohan, 88,  died peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Norcross, Georgia. The daughter of Euclide and Alfina […]

September 11, 2020

Police Beat, Sept. 10

Granville Police Department Aug. 31 3:50 p.m. Karleigh M. Smith, 25, of Granville was ticketed for speeding following a traffic […]