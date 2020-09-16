September 16, 2020

New owner to grow Hartford golf club

By Austin Crosier

Photo courtesy of Hartford Greens Country Club official Facebook page.

Establishing a relaxing reprieve from the ever-stressful COVID-19 pandemic is what Dylan Faille, 28, is looking to accomplish as the manager of the Hartford Greens Country Club.

After acquiring the “200-acre old farm” at 3737 State Route 196 six weeks ago, Faille said business has continued to grow despite limited resources under the constant shadow of the coronavirus.

“It’s been busy… (the) past holiday weekend was slammed,” Faille said on Thursday.

Born in Trenton, New Jersey, Faille and his father, Mark, have been farming in the Fort Ann and Granville area for 11 years under the organic farm chain “Simply Grazin’ LLC.” The Failles have expanded their business from New Jersey to upstate New York and Virginia, with the headquarters being located in Fort Ann.

“This golf course is only two miles from ‘Simply Grazin’,” Dylan said.

Faille made clear the public golf course is a family friendly environment that is seeking to serve the community.

“The intent is, everyone assumes it’s done for money… I’m not doing this for me,” Faille said passionately. “This is about providing a space and product that can help the community in different ways.”

The help Faille is looking to produce comes with developments and additions both immediately and progressing over time. These include the hopes of expanding with a clubhouse, dining area and golf simulators.

“Maintenance and equipment come first,” Faille said. “We would love to, long-term, have lodging here … We’re trying to work with food trucks in the area. Ideally, (we) do as much as we can outside, but that’s where the COVID (pandemic) comes in and kicks your butt.”

Evidently enough, Faille has his concerns with the virus.

“Anyone at any second could come in and shut you down for any reason,” Faille said. “We’re bringing people on essentially to lay them off.”

Faille connected the woes of the virus to the sport he loves in a positive, laughing manner.

“It’s isolated people playing an isolated game,” he said.

At the end of the day, Faille said he is grateful to be able to supply a temporary “getaway” service for the Washington County community, and knows it’s not a one-man gig.

“I can’t do it without support. I can’t do it without help,” Faille said. “It’s not just a business… I’m doing it for what I hear from the public.”

 

