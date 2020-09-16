Police Beat, Sept. 17

Granville Police Department

Sept. 3

11:50 a.m. Randy R. Lizotte, 57, of Poultney, Vermont was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and circumventing an interlock device, both misdemeanors, as well as driving without a seat belt and throwing refuse on the roadway, both infractions, following a traffic stop on Mettowee Street.

2:20 p.m. Following a traffic stop on North Street, Roger G. Gauthier, 22, of Granville, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, a misdemeanor, as well as driving without a seat belt, operating a vehicle with broken glass, operating a vehicle with improper plates, operating an unregistered vehicle on the roadway, operating a vehicle without insurance, operating a vehicle without a license and failure to attach a sticker to the vehicle, all infractions.

4:45 p.m. Donald A. Parks, no age or address listed, was ticketed for driving without a seat belt and failing to obey a traffic device, both infractions, following a traffic stop on Mettowee Street.

5:30 p.m. Police were dispatched to a Church Street home in response to two dogs fighting. On arrival, a 45-year-old man told police his 17-year-old daughter was walking their dog when another dog came running at them, knocking the girl down and attacking the family canine. Police confirmed no injuries sustained and alerted Animal Control Officer Nancy Quell to the situation.

6:18 p.m. A 55-year-old Potter Avenue man contacted police to report that his 16-year-old daughter is being harassed by the owner of Marybeth’s School of Driving in Ballston Spa. His daughter, the man explained, wrote a negative review of the school and the owner responded “unprofessionally.” Police reviewed the situation and advised nothing written was criminal.

9 p.m. A 20-year-old South Maple Street woman contacted police to report that her roommates locked her out. Police spoke with all parties involved, informing them of residency laws.

Sept. 4

7:30 a.m. Nicole M. Montana, 37, of Valley Stream was ticketed for speeding following a traffic stop on North Street.

10 p.m. Following a traffic stop on Church Street, Aidan P. Burrows-Merrick, 23, of Danby, Vermont was ticketed for driving with insufficient tail lights, operating a vehicle without insurance and driving an unregistered vehicle, all infractions.

11:29 p.m. While on patrol, police noted a car parked on Morrison Avenue with its headlights on. Interviewing the occupants, a man and woman, ages 20 and 28, respectively, police noted the smell of marijuana. The pair explained they had smoked some time ago and were currently eating. A search of the vehicle turned up a marijuana grinder and glass pipe, which were seized and destroyed.

Sept. 5

10:15 a.m. Narinjan S. Kingsley, 29, of Granville was ticketed for speeding following a traffic stop on North Street.

11 a.m. Following a traffic stop on North Street, Shane R. Marino, 39, of Whitehall was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, a misdemeanor, as well as driving without a seat belt and failing to signal, both infractions.

12:40 p.m. Kaelob M. Smith, 21, of Tinmouth, Vermont was ticketed for driving without a seatbelt, an infraction, following a traffic stop on Mettowee Street.

3:57 p.m. Following a traffic stop on Mettowee Street, Lev M. Simon, 20, of Williamstown, Massachusetts, was ticketed for failing to stop at a stop sign, an infraction.

5 p.m. Police were dispatched to the Label Shopper on Quaker Street in response to a customer refusing to leave. The customer, a 30-year-old DeKalb Road woman, explained she doesn’t have to wear a mask because it’s a suggestion, not a law. Police explained since it’s the store’s policy – and their property – they can refuse service to anyone they want. The woman then left.

Sept. 8

12:17 p.m. Tyler A. Getty, 25, of Salem was ticketed for operating a vehicle without a license, driving without a proper license, both infractions, and Michael B. Ritchie, 47, of Granville was ticketed for permitting the unlicensed operation of a vehicle, also an infraction, following a traffic stop on Quaker Street.

1:53 p.m. Following a traffic stop on Mettowee Street, Makayla Marie Hudy, 27, of Granville was ticketed for failing to stop at a stop sign.

Sept. 10

3:36 p.m. Benje C. Larico, 71, of New York, was ticketed for speeding, an infraction, following a traffic stop on North Street.

New York State Police

Sept. 6

11:36 p.m. Jonathan M. Eldred, 25, of Valley Falls, was arrested in Easton for driving while intoxicated and charged with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08%, his first offense, and with DWI, first offense, both class U misdemeanors. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Sept. 7

7:45 a.m. Paul. J. Breault, 65, of Clemons, was arrested in Dresden for sex offenses. He was charged with rape in the first degree, forcible compulsion, a class B felony; criminal sex act by force in the first degree, a class B felony; and sexual abuse, forcible compulsion, in the first degree, a class D felony. He is being held.

5:32 p.m. Richard A Zotzmann, 24, of Greenwich was arrested in Greenwich for unlawfully growing cannabis, a class A misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Sept. 8

7:20 p.m. Ryan P. Watson, 27, of Binghamton, was arrested in Whitehall for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a class A misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Sept. 9

8:05 a.m. Joseph F. Pailley, 53, of Greenwich was arrested in Greenwich for shoplifting and was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket.

5:41 p.m. Tyanne M. Carpenter, 29, of Fort Edward was arrested in Lake George for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a class A misdemeanor. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Sept. 11

1:55 p.m. Laura J Harrington, 57, of Cambridge was arrested for drug possession, specifically unlawfully growing cannabis, a class A misdemeanor. She was issued an appearance ticket.

9:36 p.m. Joshua A. Kelley, 34, of Hudson Falls was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a class A misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Sept. 12

11:42 p.m. Robert D. Jarvis, 38, of Salem was arrested in Salem for driving while intoxicated and charged with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08%, his first offense, and with DWI, first offense, both class U misdemeanors. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Vermont State Police

July 29

7:38 p.m. State Police responded to reported gun shots near a residence on York Street Extension in Poultney. Investigation revealed that Julian A. Layton, 19, recklessly endangered another person when he discharged a firearm in the direction of an occupied residence. While investigating the reckless endangerment offense, troopers learned of prior domestic assault incidents when Layton caused the victim pain and injury. These assaults took place at various locations in the town of Poultney. Layton is charged with first degree aggravated domestic assault, domestic assault X 2 and recklessly endangering another person. Layton was scheduled to appear in Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division.

Sept. 7

8:51 p.m. State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop in the area of North Main Street and Vernon Street in Rutland City. They identified the operator as Ashley Goodrich, 33, of Bristol and during the course of the stop observed multiple indicators of impairment. Goodrich underwent standardized field sobriety tests and at the conclusion was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. She was transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing and was later released to a sober adult. Goodrich is scheduled to appear in Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division on Sept. 28 to answer to the charge of DUI.

Sept. 13

5:35 p.m. State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on U.S. Route 7, at the intersection with Parker Road, in the Town of Pittsford. Upon arrival, troopers located a 2020 Toyota Tacoma off the east side of the roadway. Troopers identified the operator as Philip Ketchen, 65, of Pittsford. While speaking with Ketchen about the crash, troopers observed several signs of impairment. Ketchen was screened for DUI and subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. He was processed at the Rutland State Police Barracks and released with a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division on Sept. 28.

