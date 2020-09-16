September 16, 2020

Dresden eyes septic inspection law

dresden

By Jay Mullen A law requiring septic inspections by a certified septic inspector prior to any conveyance of property that […]

September 16, 2020

Granville Sentinel 9.17.20

September 16, 2020

Police Beat, Sept. 17

Granville Police Department Sept. 3 11:50 a.m. Randy R. Lizotte, 57, of Poultney, Vermont was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation […]

September 16, 2020

New owner to grow Hartford golf club

Photo courtesy of Hartford Greens Country Club official Facebook page.

By Austin Crosier Establishing a relaxing reprieve from the ever-stressful COVID-19 pandemic is what Dylan Faille, 28, is looking to […]

September 16, 2020

Granville town board holds open meeting

By Austin Crosier For the first time in six months, the Granville Town Board conducted a public meeting on Thursday […]

September 15, 2020

Hubbard Hall announces new play development project

HubbardHall-view-1

Hubbard Hall wants to hear stories about life during the pandemic in an end-of-summer playwriting challenge called “Our Stories: Life […]

September 15, 2020

Under virus’s shadow, schools open again

Granville CSD 6x4 Photo

By Austin Crosier Wednesday marked the anticipated yet nerve-wracking return to scho ol for Granville Central School District during the […]

September 15, 2020

Helen Macura celebrates 98 years

Helen Macura smiles for the camera.

By Austin Crosier It’s becoming more and more challenging to celebrate within a community during the age of COVID-19. However, […]

September 15, 2020

Flowers ripped out by vandals

FLOWERS

By Jay Mullen Early Sunday morning George Armstrong was on his way over to the Stewart’s on Poultney Street to […]

September 14, 2020

Online learning ‘unique and different’

WHS

By Jay Mullen It has been a long road back to school for every student attempting to prepare for education […]

September 14, 2020

Obituary: Marion B. Mohan, 88

Marion Mohan obit photo

Marion Briere Mohan, 88,  died peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Norcross, Georgia. The daughter of Euclide and Alfina […]

September 11, 2020

Police Beat, Sept. 10

Granville Police Department Aug. 31 3:50 p.m. Karleigh M. Smith, 25, of Granville was ticketed for speeding following a traffic […]