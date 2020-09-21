September 21, 2020

Marie Adulia Daly

Wells, VT – Marie Adulia Daly, 88, of Wells, Vermont, died September 15th at the Rutland Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. Born December 7th, 1931 in Stamford, CT, Marie (also known as Honey) was the youngest of four children born to Blas and Juanita Olvera.

Marie married Arthur Daly in 1950 and together raised three children on their farm in Vermont.   Later in life, she became a home health aide and took care of many patients in the Northshire area. She was known for the professional care that she gave and was well respected by peers and colleagues in the community. She was an avid seamstress, always making gifts for her grandchildren. She was also very active in her church community.

Marie is survived by her son, Arthur (Mick) Daly, Jr. of Wells, 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, daughter, Patricia Wimley and son, Timothy.

A graveside service will be held at the Wells Cemetery, in Wells, Vt at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 24th, 2020. Friends may call on the family from 12-4 at the family home at 629 North St, Wells, VT.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Central Vermont, 300 Cornerston Dr. Williston, VT 05495.

Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.

September 17, 2020

