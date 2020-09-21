September 21, 2020

Richard E. “Rick” Rozell

Pre-Season Sale! $259 per ton - Premium Wood Pellets, Delivery Available - Curtis Lumber

G ranville-Richard E. “Rick” Rozell passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 after a brief illness.

Rick was born on August 25, 1957 in Glens Falls.  He was the son of the late Theodore and Joyce Toben Rozell.

He attended Whitehall Central School.  After high school, Rick was employed as a farmhand then went to work at the Fair Haven Outlet in the grocery department.  After a fire destroyed the business he was employed at the Whitehall Plywood, C.O.T. Plywood and finally Commonwealth Plywood, until the onset of illness.

Rick was a quiet, kind man who was always willing to help anyone in need.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother and his nephew.  Rick is survived by his Brother Kevin Rozell and his companion Jill Tuttle of Whitehall, Brother Brian Rozell and his wife Veronica of Whitehall, and his Sister Lynna Martin and her husband Tim of Milford, NH and many nieces and nephews.

Burial will take place at 9AM on Saturday September 26, 2020 in the Green Mount Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St. Whitehall, NY

Comments

comments


About Dee Dee Carroll

View all posts by Dee Dee Carroll
September 22, 2020

Whitehall school still waiting for response from NYSIR

118460951_3929653440381376_3186711997289802640_n

By Jay Mullen Whitehall Central School is still waiting for the New York Schools Insurance Reciprocal to give them an […]

September 22, 2020

‘Car cruise’ to replace car show

By Austin Crosier The consequences of COVID-19 have forced people of all walks of life to change gears and improvise […]

September 22, 2020

Pub on Main Street hires new head chef

Owner Vicky Hale poses for the camera behind the bar.

By Austin Crosier After being located across the bridge at 1 West Main Street in Granville since 2016, Vicky Hale […]

September 22, 2020

Loss of aid threatens to impact school plans

Seated Left to Right: Ashlee Zinn, Granville Central School District Superintendent Thomas McGurl, Granville Central School District Board of Education President Audrey Hicks.

By Austin Crosier Granville Central School District superintendent Thomas McGurl was bluntly honest in his monthly report to the Board […]

September 22, 2020

Brown defeats Tatko for village board seat

Village Trustee Dan Brown (left) and Mayor Paul Labas pictured in January after Brown was named interim Trustee.

By Austin Crosier In a special election for the final Granville Village Board seat on Tuesday Sept. 15, interim trustee […]

September 21, 2020

James P. Brooks, Jr.

brooks 2

Whitehall-On Friday, September 18th around 9:15am, Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company Second Assistant Chief, James P. Brooks Jr., began his exit […]

September 21, 2020

Marie Adulia Daly

Marie Adulia Daly obit photo

Wells, VT – Marie Adulia Daly, 88, of Wells, Vermont, died September 15th at the Rutland Regional Medical Center after […]

September 21, 2020

Robert (Bob) J. Cameron

Cameron, Robert obit

Whitehall-Robert (Bob) J. Cameron of Neddo Street passed away peacefully September 18, 2020 at home surrounded by family. He was […]

September 21, 2020

Peter Maynard Daignault

Daignault, Peter obit

Whitehall-Peter Maynard Daignault, 69, passed away unexpectedly on Friday September 18, 2020.  Born in Schenectady in 1951, he was the […]

September 21, 2020

Winfred E. “Tink” Palmer

Tink Palmer obit photo

Granville, NY – Winfred E. “Tink” Palmer Sr.  age 93, passed away at Slate Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on […]

September 18, 2020

Town decides not to buy flood insurance

IMG_0841

By Jay Mullen The recent flooding caused by storms last month was described as a “freak deal” by highway superintendent […]

September 17, 2020

North Country FreePress, September 18, 2020