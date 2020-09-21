G ranville-Richard E. “Rick” Rozell passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 after a brief illness.

Rick was born on August 25, 1957 in Glens Falls. He was the son of the late Theodore and Joyce Toben Rozell.

He attended Whitehall Central School. After high school, Rick was employed as a farmhand then went to work at the Fair Haven Outlet in the grocery department. After a fire destroyed the business he was employed at the Whitehall Plywood, C.O.T. Plywood and finally Commonwealth Plywood, until the onset of illness.

Rick was a quiet, kind man who was always willing to help anyone in need.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother and his nephew. Rick is survived by his Brother Kevin Rozell and his companion Jill Tuttle of Whitehall, Brother Brian Rozell and his wife Veronica of Whitehall, and his Sister Lynna Martin and her husband Tim of Milford, NH and many nieces and nephews.

Burial will take place at 9AM on Saturday September 26, 2020 in the Green Mount Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St. Whitehall, NY

Comments

comments