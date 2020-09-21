September 21, 2020

Robert (Bob) J. Cameron

Pre-Season Sale! $259 per ton - Premium Wood Pellets, Delivery Available - Curtis Lumber

Whitehall-Robert (Bob) J. Cameron of Neddo Street passed away peacefully September 18, 2020 at home surrounded by family. He was 74 years old, Bob was born August 4, 1946 in Rutland, VT.

After attending Whitehall High School, Bob built a life in a town he loved. While past employment includes Frandino Funeral Home and Native Textiles, he was known around town as a jack-of-all trades, with an indisputable knack for reupholstering. His favorite projects involved working with antique boats. His love for vintage vehicles didn’t stop there. He proudly drove his BMW around town, but he always noticed and appreciated a passing classic car. He was a member of the Rifle Club, Sons of the American Legion and a former member of the Whitehall Elks Lodge. He enjoyed his daily visits with his best friend Duane, painting colorful outdoor scenes, country music, and making friends and family laugh.  He always had a wisecrack and an always ready dance move. Pound for pound, Bob packed more personality than any man we knew. He truly was a friend to all.

Bob was predeceased by his parents Jean Stahle and Leroy Cameron, his sister Carolyn, and his brother Leroy. He is survived and loved by his longtime companion Theresa Hanley, ex-wife Dawn O’neil, son Wayne Cameron and his fiancé Rachael Emond, daughter Wendy Abatiell and her husband Ethan Abatiell, Grandchildren Kayla, Tiffany, Dean, Stephen, Joshua, Chance, Logan and Autumn. Great Grandchildren Weston, Cameron, Annaleice and Isabelle, along with several nieces, nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 6-8PM on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY 12887.  Burial will take place at 11AM on Thursday September 24, 2020 in the Green Mount Cemetery in Whitehall, New York.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com

Comments

comments


About Dee Dee Carroll

View all posts by Dee Dee Carroll
September 22, 2020

Whitehall school still waiting for response from NYSIR

118460951_3929653440381376_3186711997289802640_n

By Jay Mullen Whitehall Central School is still waiting for the New York Schools Insurance Reciprocal to give them an […]

September 22, 2020

‘Car cruise’ to replace car show

By Austin Crosier The consequences of COVID-19 have forced people of all walks of life to change gears and improvise […]

September 22, 2020

Pub on Main Street hires new head chef

Owner Vicky Hale poses for the camera behind the bar.

By Austin Crosier After being located across the bridge at 1 West Main Street in Granville since 2016, Vicky Hale […]

September 22, 2020

Loss of aid threatens to impact school plans

Seated Left to Right: Ashlee Zinn, Granville Central School District Superintendent Thomas McGurl, Granville Central School District Board of Education President Audrey Hicks.

By Austin Crosier Granville Central School District superintendent Thomas McGurl was bluntly honest in his monthly report to the Board […]

September 22, 2020

Brown defeats Tatko for village board seat

Village Trustee Dan Brown (left) and Mayor Paul Labas pictured in January after Brown was named interim Trustee.

By Austin Crosier In a special election for the final Granville Village Board seat on Tuesday Sept. 15, interim trustee […]

September 21, 2020

James P. Brooks, Jr.

brooks 2

Whitehall-On Friday, September 18th around 9:15am, Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company Second Assistant Chief, James P. Brooks Jr., began his exit […]

September 21, 2020

Marie Adulia Daly

Marie Adulia Daly obit photo

Wells, VT – Marie Adulia Daly, 88, of Wells, Vermont, died September 15th at the Rutland Regional Medical Center after […]

September 21, 2020

Peter Maynard Daignault

Daignault, Peter obit

Whitehall-Peter Maynard Daignault, 69, passed away unexpectedly on Friday September 18, 2020.  Born in Schenectady in 1951, he was the […]

September 21, 2020

Richard E. “Rick” Rozell

Granville-Richard E. “Rick” Rozell passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 after a brief illness. Rick was born on August […]

September 21, 2020

Winfred E. “Tink” Palmer

Tink Palmer obit photo

Granville, NY – Winfred E. “Tink” Palmer Sr.  age 93, passed away at Slate Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on […]

September 18, 2020

Town decides not to buy flood insurance

IMG_0841

By Jay Mullen The recent flooding caused by storms last month was described as a “freak deal” by highway superintendent […]

September 17, 2020

North Country FreePress, September 18, 2020