Whitehall-Robert (Bob) J. Cameron of Neddo Street passed away peacefully September 18, 2020 at home surrounded by family. He was 74 years old, Bob was born August 4, 1946 in Rutland, VT.

After attending Whitehall High School, Bob built a life in a town he loved. While past employment includes Frandino Funeral Home and Native Textiles, he was known around town as a jack-of-all trades, with an indisputable knack for reupholstering. His favorite projects involved working with antique boats. His love for vintage vehicles didn’t stop there. He proudly drove his BMW around town, but he always noticed and appreciated a passing classic car. He was a member of the Rifle Club, Sons of the American Legion and a former member of the Whitehall Elks Lodge. He enjoyed his daily visits with his best friend Duane, painting colorful outdoor scenes, country music, and making friends and family laugh. He always had a wisecrack and an always ready dance move. Pound for pound, Bob packed more personality than any man we knew. He truly was a friend to all.

Bob was predeceased by his parents Jean Stahle and Leroy Cameron, his sister Carolyn, and his brother Leroy. He is survived and loved by his longtime companion Theresa Hanley, ex-wife Dawn O’neil, son Wayne Cameron and his fiancé Rachael Emond, daughter Wendy Abatiell and her husband Ethan Abatiell, Grandchildren Kayla, Tiffany, Dean, Stephen, Joshua, Chance, Logan and Autumn. Great Grandchildren Weston, Cameron, Annaleice and Isabelle, along with several nieces, nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 6-8PM on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY 12887. Burial will take place at 11AM on Thursday September 24, 2020 in the Green Mount Cemetery in Whitehall, New York.

