Granville, NY – Winfred E. “Tink” Palmer Sr. age 93, passed away at Slate Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Monday, September 14, 2020.

Tink was born on May 5, 1927 in Thurman, NY the son of the late Ephrem and Elizabeth (Balch) Palmer. He married Gladys Bounds on August 26, 1961.

He was a proud Army Veteran serving from 1945-47.

Tink worked on the Tom Johnson farm in Middle Granville for 25 years. He was an early riser, so the farm life worked well for him. He enjoyed going to fairs and especially liked to attend the horse pulls. One of his favorite parts of farming was the John Deere tractors. He like working the fields. He loved dogs.

Tink liked to watch racing and was a Dale Earnhardt fan.

He loved “tinkering”. Finding some scrap wood would turn into creating little boxes he would then paint. He also painted on rocks. He saved everything to use for craft projects.

Tink played the Jews harp (or juice harp) and loved his country music. He was especially fond of the music of Al and Kathy Bain.

His children will fondly remember Tink’s weird sandwiches. He like combining odd ingredients. One of his favorite creations was popcorn with ketchup, peanut butter and mayonnaise sandwiches or canned milk with sugar and bread.

In 1969 in started work at Telescope Casual from which he retired 20 years later. During that time Tink still worked on the farm most nights and weekends. He loved to work.

Tink was predeceased by his parents, two brothers: Morris and Henry Palmer his wife Gladys and a grandson Scottie Palmer. Left to cherish his memory and fun times are his five children: Gladys Parker (Bruce), Winfred Palmer Jr, Evelyn Palmer, Scott Palmer and George Palmer. He was blessed with many children and grandchildren.

A funeral service was held for Tink on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Robert M King Funeral Home in Granville. He was laid to rest with military honors beside his wife Gladys at Elmwood Cemetery in Middle Granville.

Anyone wishing to remember Tink may make a memorial contribution in his name to the Falvey Fringi VFW on North Street, in Granville.

Comments

comments