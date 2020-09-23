Everyone Eats arrives in Poultney

The Poultney Rotary Club and Young at Heart Senior Center have teamed up with the Vermont Farmer’s Food Center, the Town of Poultney and local restaurants to bring the Everyone Eats program to the Poultney community.

The local program kicks off on Wednesday, Sept. 23, with its first distribution of meals at the Young at Heart Senior Center located at 206 Furnace St. in Poultney. Volunteers will oversee the distribution of approximately 50-60 meals served drive-through-style on a first-come, first-served basis from 5 to 6 p.m. Meals will be provided by Serena Gallagher and her staff at Taps Tavern.

Gallagher’s crew will provide the next week’s meals on Wednesday, Sept. 30, as well.

Meal distribution will continue on Wednesdays through Dec. 16, with various local restaurants providing meals on a rotating basis.

Drivers and walk-ups must follow all of the state’s COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask at pick-up. Individuals may pick up one meal per person for each person in their household and may pick up meals for up to three households (including their own).

Those picking up meals will need to fill out a short information form at the time of pick-up

Please note there will be a limit on the number of meals available each week, but if there is enough local demand, the program will increase its output. There will be only one option for meals with a limited number of vegetarian meals available.

All participating restaurants will receive $10 for each meal provided for the program, thus helping to sustain their establishments during the pandemic.

Please continue to support all local eateries and be on the lookout for meals from other restaurants in the coming weeks.

The Everyone Eats “hub” is being organized by the Vermont Farmer’s Food Center, who wrote the grant application and received funds to implement the program in the Rutland region. Other distributions are already taking place in Rutland and throughout the state.

The program is funded by the $5 million awarded to Vermont from the federal CARES act and is intended “to engage local restaurants in making to-go meals for anyone who has been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis due to unemployment, underemployment, homelessness, or other challenges.”

For more information, visit https://www.vermontfarmersfoodcenter.org/everyone_eats.

