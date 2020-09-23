By Mark Kane It was great to get back to the racing action at the “Great Race Place” Albany Saratoga […]
Granville Police Department Sept. 10 3:36 p.m. Benje C. Larico of New York City was ticketed for speeding on North […]
The Poultney Rotary Club and Young at Heart Senior Center have teamed up with the Vermont Farmer’s Food Center, the […]
By Jay Mullen Whitehall Central School District is still waiting for the New York Schools Insurance Reciprocal to give them […]
By Austin Crosier The consequences of COVID-19 have forced people of all walks of life to change gears and improvise […]
By Austin Crosier After being located across the bridge at 1 West Main Street in Granville since 2016, Vicky Hale […]
By Austin Crosier Granville Central School District superintendent Thomas McGurl was bluntly honest in his monthly report to the Board […]
By Austin Crosier In a special election for the final Granville Village Board seat on Tuesday Sept. 15, interim trustee […]
Whitehall, New York – On Friday, Sept. 18, at around 9:15 a.m., Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company Second Assistant Chief James […]