September 25, 2020

Poultney makerspace and skills center to open Sept. 26

Opening day will feature live music, facility tours, woodworking demonstrations and more.

A makerspace is a collaborative work space inside a school, library or separate public/private facility for making, learning, exploring and sharing expertise using high-tech to no-tech tools.

These spaces are open to kids, adults and entrepreneurs and have a wide variety of maker equipment including 3D printers, CNC machines, soldering irons and even sewing machines.

Poultney now has its own makerspace, and it has many of these tools, creative meeting spaces and more.

For those interested in working with wood, metal, glass, ceramics or stone, the new makerspace is the place to learn and make creative ideas a reality.

The REclaimED Makerspace and Skills Center at 169 Main St. in Poultney will have its grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 26, from noon to 8 p.m. All are invited to look around and ask questions of the knowledgeable folks there.

Masks and six feet of social distancing will be required. Makerspace personnel ask that all follow proper safety etiquette during this event.
Events will include live music, facility tours, woodworking demonstrations, collaborative art and a raffle for a set of fine wooden kitchenware.
Visit www.reclaimedvt.org to register for a tour or indoor demonstration. The Poultney makerspace can be contacted by email at [email protected] and by phone at 802-227-7328.

Located at the old Brass Butterfly building along the rail trail, REclaimED opened for business in early September with a mission to provide hands-on approaches to build sustainable skills and knowledge, while fostering creative, educational and mentoring opportunities in Poultney and the surrounding areas.

The 501(c)(3) nonprofit focuses mainly on youth education programs while providing a space for anyone interested in using the tools available. Sign up for a membership to gain access to the facility and all the equipment and opportunities within. REclaimED is steadily expanding the programs it offers to suit the interests of the community and is eager to hear the community’s ideas, requests or suggestions.

