Whitehall-Angela (Siraco) Carroll, 97, passed away from natural causes in Simsbury CT on September 20th 2020.

She was born on August 23rd, 1923, in Whitehall New York, the daughter of Anthony and Madeline (Rimola) Siraco.

Angela graduated from Whitehall High School in 1940, and New York State College for Teachers at Albany New York in 1944. She taught school briefly in Argyle and subsequently in Whitehall where she lived for most of her life. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Angels Parish in Whitehall. Angela was married to Dr. Reginald J. Carroll for 68 years before he passed away in 2014. She is survived by her three daughters (Christine, Beth and Barbara) and their families, as well as cousins, nieces and nephews and their families.

Angela will be remembered as an avid reader and American History buff. She had a great sense of humor and was a lifelong sports fan, especially the New York Yankees, Notre Dame football and Syracuse basketball. She enjoyed word puzzles and Sudoku on a daily basis even into her mid-90’s. Everyone who met her loved her for her smile, her sensitivity and compassion and for being just a really nice person. She will be missed by many because she was loved by so many.

Funeral services include a Mass of Christian Burial for family and friends on Monday October 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall, with the Pastor Rev. Rendell Torres officiating. Burial will follow the Mass at the Our Lady of Angels Cemetery also in Whitehall. Those in attendance will be asked to follow all Covid precautions including wearing a mask.

Jillson Funeral Home in Whitehall is coordinating the services and condolences. For online condolences, please visit www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.

