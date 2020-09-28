Elementary school has COVID-19 case

By Jay Mullen

Whitehall Central School District has confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19 and the elementary school will be closed for in-person instruction on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

In a message to the community on the school’s website, superintendent Patrick Dee broke the news stating that he was notified by Washington County Public Health that an individual in attendance at the Whitehall Elementary School on Sept. 25 tested positive.

He wrote that the school will be implementing the one-day closure protocol so the Washington County Department of Health can perform contact tracing.

“The Elementary School will be on remote instruction for Tuesday, Sept. 29,” Dee wrote. “We do anticipate being able to return to school on Wednesday, Sept. 30.”

Dee informed the community that he would be reaching out again tomorrow with more information about the timeline for an in-person return.

An email sent out by deputy director for the Washington County Department of Public Safety Tim Hardy urged people to be on the lookout for phone calls from either “NYS CONTACT TRACING” at (518) 387-9993 or “WASHINGTON CNTY” at (518) 746-2400. That is how you will find out if you were in any sort of contact with the individual.

“The Washington County, New York Public Safety Department is working closely with the Whitehall Central School District Superintendent Patrick Dee and team to conduct a Public Health Investigation,” the email read.

Dee said he hopes to have students back in the elementary school but will confirm that with the community on Tuesday.

Dee said he understands that this news is “concerning” but he is asking for the communities understanding during this time.

“Please understand that the district has been and will continue to work closely with the Washington County Department of Health to ensure the safety of our school community,” he said.

To stay informed about this issue check in with railroaders.net to see if and when Dee sends out his next message to the community.

