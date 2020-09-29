Budget workshop Sept. 30

T he Whitehall Town Board will host a budget workshop on Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Center.

The budget workshop will be the opportunity for community members to bring up any issues or concerns that they have with the tentative budget. After the workshop the board hopes that the budget will be ready to pass during their next scheduled meeting on Oct. 21.

Town supervisor John Rozell said that there will also be a public hearing prior to the next board meeting for those to speak up, but that is what the workshop is designed for.

“At the meeting we will approve or disapprove the budget,” he said referring to the board’s next scheduled meeting. “It should be all set to approve after the workshop anyway.”

