September 29, 2020

School reopens after one day

Pre-Season Sale! $259 per ton - Premium Wood Pellets, Delivery Available - Curtis Lumber

By Jay Mullen

After one day of closure, Whitehall Elementary School is ready to open its doors for in-person learning once again.

The news comes just a day removed from the news of a positive COVID-19 test from someone in attendance at the elementary school on Sept. 25.

In a letter to the community, superintendent Patrick Dee said that the Washington County Public Health Department has the names of all those who are believed to have been in contact with the individual who tested positive. The county is currently in the process of executing phone calls to inform those people.

Dee said that all who are contacted will be required to quarantine for 14 days.  “We appreciate the understanding of the Whitehall community in regard to these important matters regarding student safety,” Dee wrote.

He also expressed gratitude for the “professionalism and expertise” shown by the Washington County Public Health Department.

Students will be heading back to school tomorrow, and Dee is ready for that to happen.

“I look forward to seeing our elementary students back on campus tomorrow to resume their in-person instruction,” he said.

Comments

comments


Tags: , , , , , ,

About Jay Mullen

View all posts by Jay Mullen
September 29, 2020

Vermont Press Association condemns burning of ‘Seven Days’ issues by protesters

united-states-constitution_850x

The Vermont Press Association executive board has voted to condemn the confiscation and burning of piles of Seven Days newspapers […]

September 29, 2020

Slate museum reopens

Mural made in 1939 by Martha Levy illustrating the slate quarry workers in Granville.

By Austin Crosier Honoring local history, celebrating generations of families and culture and informing curious minds is what the Slate […]

September 29, 2020

Public hearing Oct. 8: Tentative town budget approved

granville

By Austin Crosier Led by Town Supervisor Matt Hicks and Granville Town Board members James Bradt and Tom Cosey, the […]

September 29, 2020

Budget workshop Sept. 30

Whitehall Municipal Center.

The Whitehall Town Board will host a budget workshop on Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Center. The […]

September 28, 2020

Elementary school has COVID-19 case

download

By Jay Mullen Whitehall Central School District has confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19 and the elementary school will […]

September 28, 2020

James A. Stanley

Jim Stanley

Granville, NY – James Albert Stanley, age 88, passed away at his home following a short illness. Jim was born […]

September 28, 2020

Jim Brooks: ‘Always the go-to guy’

_DSC0326

By Jay Mullen Overwhelming. That was the word Kathleen Brooks repeated when talking about the recent passing of her brother […]

September 28, 2020

Angela (Siraco) Carroll

Carroll, Angela obit photo

Whitehall-Angela (Siraco) Carroll, 97, passed away from natural causes in Simsbury CT on September 20th 2020. She was born on […]

September 25, 2020

Women business owners learning to be successful

Female business owners 6x4

By Austin Crosier Four female business owners in the Granville area sat down at the bar at On The Rocks […]

September 25, 2020

Poultney makerspace and skills center to open Sept. 26

REclaimED

A makerspace is a collaborative work space inside a school, library or separate public/private facility for making, learning, exploring and […]

September 24, 2020

North Country FreePress, September 25, 2020

September 24, 2020

Lakes Region FreePress, September 25, 2020