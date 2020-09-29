School reopens after one day

By Jay Mullen

After one day of closure, Whitehall Elementary School is ready to open its doors for in-person learning once again.

The news comes just a day removed from the news of a positive COVID-19 test from someone in attendance at the elementary school on Sept. 25.

In a letter to the community, superintendent Patrick Dee said that the Washington County Public Health Department has the names of all those who are believed to have been in contact with the individual who tested positive. The county is currently in the process of executing phone calls to inform those people.

Dee said that all who are contacted will be required to quarantine for 14 days. “We appreciate the understanding of the Whitehall community in regard to these important matters regarding student safety,” Dee wrote.

He also expressed gratitude for the “professionalism and expertise” shown by the Washington County Public Health Department.

Students will be heading back to school tomorrow, and Dee is ready for that to happen.

“I look forward to seeing our elementary students back on campus tomorrow to resume their in-person instruction,” he said.

Comments

comments