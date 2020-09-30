September 30, 2020

Granville Sentinel 10.1.20

September 29, 2020

School reopens after one day

Whitehall Elementary School

By Jay Mullen After one day of closure, Whitehall Elementary School is ready to open its doors for in-person learning […]

September 29, 2020

Vermont Press Association condemns burning of ‘Seven Days’ issues by protesters

united-states-constitution_850x

The Vermont Press Association executive board has voted to condemn the confiscation and burning of piles of Seven Days newspapers […]

September 29, 2020

Slate museum reopens

Mural made in 1939 by Martha Levy illustrating the slate quarry workers in Granville.

By Austin Crosier Honoring local history, celebrating generations of families and culture and informing curious minds is what the Slate […]

September 29, 2020

Public hearing Oct. 8: Tentative town budget approved

granville

By Austin Crosier Led by Town Supervisor Matt Hicks and Granville Town Board members James Bradt and Tom Cosey, the […]

September 29, 2020

Budget workshop Sept. 30

Whitehall Municipal Center.

The Whitehall Town Board will host a budget workshop on Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Center. The […]

September 28, 2020

Elementary school has COVID-19 case

download

By Jay Mullen Whitehall Central School District has confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19 and the elementary school will […]

September 28, 2020

James A. Stanley

Jim Stanley

Granville, New York – James Albert Stanley, 88, passed away at his home following a short illness. Jim was born […]

September 28, 2020

Jim Brooks: ‘Always the go-to guy’

_DSC0326

By Jay Mullen Overwhelming. That was the word Kathleen Brooks repeated when talking about the recent passing of her brother […]

September 28, 2020

Angela Carroll

Carroll, Angela obit photo

Whitehall, New York – Angela (Siraco) Carroll, 97, passed away from natural causes in Simsbury, Connecticut, on Sunday, Sept. 20, […]

September 25, 2020

Women business owners learning to be successful

Female business owners 6x4

By Austin Crosier Four female business owners in the Granville area sat down at the bar at On The Rocks […]

September 25, 2020

Poultney makerspace and skills center to open Sept. 26

REclaimED

A makerspace is a collaborative work space inside a school, library or separate public/private facility for making, learning, exploring and […]