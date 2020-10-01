Chasin’ Racin’ – Albany Saratoga final night and ‘Great Race Place’

By Mark Kane

The Capital District racing family lost one of their own as BOBCO, Bob James, has passed away. Bob was the man behind the video camera throughout the Capital District. James is going to be greatly missed. He was one of the very best at what he did and was a huge part of the local racing scene for many years. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, RIP our friend.

It was the final regular night of racing at the Albany Saratoga Speedway and another great night of racing at the “Great Race Place.” Once again even with the points over for the season the pits were filled. Also on the card was an appearance from the Tobias Slingshots. It seems as if Stewart Friesen has found a home on the front stretch at the end of the Modified feature as for the sixth time in 2020 Stewie picked up the win against the strong field of Modifieds that make their way to the fast Malta oval each week.

Maybe the fans here in the Capital District are a little biased but I am sure if you ask them they will tell you their Friday night home track has one of the very best Modified fields on the East Coast and that is going against some pretty tough competition.

As good as the field is the 44 Halmar Racing Team seems to have found something special in their Billy the Kid powered, Bicknell Chassis Modified. The thing is it is not just at the Malta facility where he has been so strong, but also pretty much anyplace he has gone in 2020 including the Fonda Speedway, where he had not lost a race until last week in their shortened season.

Although not a regular in the Modifieds due to his NASCAR Gander Truck series ride, Friesen with his win made it 26 wins of the season, a season most can only dream of. At the drop of the green it was the “Ravena Rocket” Keith Flach grabbing the early lead and quickly started to put distance on the field as Bobby Hackel and Jessey Mueller followed as Friesen was starting to work his way into the top five from the seventh starting position. A great race was heating up just outside the top five with two distinctive grooves forming on a very fast racing surface.

The Caution was out for Peter Britten who slowed out of turn four. Once back to green Friesen looked like he was shot out of a cannon and would be the new second-place runner as Flach continued to be the leader and looking for his first win of the season. On the move was Rocky Warner once again behind the wheel of the 98T machine as he worked his way to third.

Sliding high, Flach gave Friesen his chance and he would be the new leader. The 2020 Albany Saratoga Champion Mike Mahaney was now on the move. Inside the top ten Marc Johnson and Anthony Perrego were starting to make the charge with Johnson back behind the wheel of the black 3J he has campaigned throughout the season after having a great run last week in the white car he has had at Lebanon Valley Speedway on Saturday nights.

The 2 of Jack Lehner and the 2RJ of Ronnie Johnson battled hard for position. Each and every position on the track was a battle within the war. Once out front, Friesen used the high side with perfection and started to take command as he was now in heavy traffic and not missing a beat leaving a great battle behind him for second between Flach and Mahaney.

The field was tightened up once again as the yellow was out for Matt DeLorenzo. Back to green and Friesen would fire and continue as the leader with Flach, Mahaney, Warner, and Perrego rounded out the top five. As the laps continued Flach and Mahaney battled for second with Mahaney getting the spot as Jack Lehner and Marc Johnson were now on the move with Johnson taking the spot and then set his sights on Flach as the Johnson 3J was getting faster and would move to third in the closing laps.

At the Checker it was Friesen in for the win with Mahaney, Johnson, Lehner and Flach rounding out the top five.

In the 602 Sportsman feature, Pat Jones grabbed the early lead, a lead he would hold until a late restart where Andrew Buff, who has been on a tear, would be the new leader. From that point it was all Buff picking up his second win in a row in the very tough division. Following Buff to the line was Jones, Justin Buff, Daryl Nutting and Tim Hartman Jr. in the top five.

Once again the full fender Pro Stocks put on an outstanding race as Josh Coonradt picked up the win after a great race with Chad Jeseo that came down to the final lap in turn four. Following Coonradt and Jeseo to the line was Rich Crane, Jason Meltz and Kim Duell rounding out the top five.

Another winners of the night was third-generation driver Tanner Warner picking up his first career win in the Limited Sportsman with a great drive. This kid seems to have a great future ahead of him. There is a ton of talent making their way through the ranks here in the Capital District. The talent just seems to get younger and younger and are making their way to the front quicker and quicker. The Street Stocks found a new winner with Michael Wright picking up the win and young Brock Pinkerous winning the Slingshot feature.

As the saying goes, it was great to be back home again as last week the Track of Champions, Fonda Speedway, ran its last race of the season. The shortened season that promoter Bret Deyo, with the backing of the Fair Board, did everything and anything he could do to try to keep some kind of normalcy under the restriction of the Governor’s COVID-19 orders.

The 2020 season was looking bright for Bret and the Historic Speedway that sits along the Mohawk River that I have called home on Saturday nights over the last 50 plus seasons. A new surface was put down before the start of the season, something that was truly needed and at a huge expense.

Then the craziness started, the annual car show was canceled, then not allowing fans into the stands, then no fans on the infield and then it was no cars on the track as Bret made the decisions to race on a part time basis as with no fans and not willing to cut the purse he had promised the drivers who have supported him it was not feasible to try to continue to race weekly.

I commend Bret and all the promoters who did whatever they could to put on races through all that was thrown at them.

A fine field of cars made their way to the Mohawk Valley with many outsiders just looking for a place to race and when it was all said and done there were two new winners added to the win list at Fonda Speedway. When the SUNOCO Modifieds using sail panels pulled to the track for their 30-lap feature it was Billy Decker, the 2020 Track Champion at the Thunder Mountain Speedway, aboard the Smith Site Development 91 and eight-time Fonda Speedway Champion Bobby Varin’s 18V on the front row.

At the drop of the green the yellow was out quickly as Darren Smith, who is a teammate to Decker, was sitting against the inside wall. Once back to green it was Decker who was a regular in his early years as a Modified rookie under the watchful eye of Jack Johnson grabbing the lead as Anthony Perrego, making a rare Fonda start, was quickly on the move grabbing the second spot and Modified rookie Adam McAuliffe who has had a great season was third.

Looking like the true veteran he has become, Decker continued to lead until the caution would once again be out. On the restart it was Perrego who earlier in the night broke the Modified track record during the heats roared into turn one and was the new leader and quickly started to pull away. The talented driver seems to be able to take on the challenge of new tracks and make it pay off when he ventures away from the Orange County Speedway he has called home throughout his career where he is a former Track Champion in both the Big Block and Small Blocks.

He has called Albany Saratoga home in 2020 with one win and a top five in points in his first year as a regular. The likable Perrego has accumulated 64 wins over his 11 seasons behind the wheel and now can add his name to the Fonda win list joining some of the very best. Once out front Perrego was fast and hit his marks lap after lap.

With Perrego pulling away the Friesen family was making their way to the front as Jessica with hubby Stewie all over the rear deck of the 1z was on the move as was Josh Hohenforst. As the trio worked their way into the top five, McAuliffe was holding his own in second. Behind the leaders it was a great battle on a very fast race track as Decker, Varin and Mike Mahaney in the family owned 33 machine were just outside the top five. With the laps clicking away Stewie would work around Jessica for third as Perrego continued on to pick up his first-ever Fonda Speedway victory with McAuliffe having a strong run to finish second with Stewart and Jessica Friesen, and Hohenforst rounding out the top five.

The Sportsman feature was a barn-burner between 2020 Track Champion Chad Edwards and the 97 of invader Bobby Hackel. Grabbing the early lead from his upfront starting position, Edwards was showing why he was the Champion in the John Kollar ride as he started to pull away. Using his second-row starting position to his advantage Hackel, a third generation drive, quickly moved to second and started to chase after Edwards. The racing behind the leaders was heating up as Mark Mortensen and Cody Clark were coming from mid-pack starting position to work their way into the top five to battle with Tim Hartman and outsider Adam Pierson who was doing double duty as he also was in the 215 Modified earlier in the night.

With Hackel making up ground quickly the two started a great battle in heavy traffic with Hackel getting the lead but Edwards was up to the challenge as the two raced nerf bar to nerf bar and again it was Edwards as the leader but the duo went right back to racing side by side and racing clean. The caution was out with two to go that tightened up the field and gave Hackel one last shot. As the green came out Edwards would be the leader but Hackel would again put on a challenge and worked his way to the lead and picked up his first ever well-deserved win at the “Track of Champions.”

There was a bit of controversy during the post-race inspection over the rules or what set of rules was being used for the event but was quickly clarified by race officials but only after Hackel was told his doors were too high and the win was given to Edwards. After things were clarified Hackle was again declared the winner with Edwards, Hartman, Clark and Mortensen rounding out the top five in an outstanding race.

The Pro Stocks found seventh place starter Luke Horning grab the lead on lap six as all-time pro stock winner Kenny Gates was on the move and was now second. The two veterans of the Pro Stock wars put on another of those great Pro Stock battles that Fonda Speedway has come accustomed to over the years. Seems some things never change as Horning was pounding the cushion and Gates was using the familiar low groove that he has used over the years to pick up 83 wins and seven Championships. As the two raced door to door through traffic with Horning holding a slight advantage the caution was out forcing a late race shoot-out with Horning getting the advantage and cruising to the win with Gates a close second. Early leader Devon Camenga, who has drastically improved in 2020, Bill Knapp and Nick Stone rounded out the top five. Other winners of the night were Hunter Sanchez Street Stocks and Ken Hollenbeck picking up his 51st 4 Cylinder win.

We are closing in on the DIRTcar OktoberFAST, six days of racing at six different DIRTcar sanctioned race tracks across New York with the first race kicking off at Albany Saratoga Speedway Oct.6 with Utica Rome, Fulton, Can Am, Land of Legends, and concluding on the 11th at Weedsport. There will be no fans allowed in the stands.

