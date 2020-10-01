By Mark Kane The Capital District racing family lost one of their own as BOBCO, Bob James, has passed away. […]
By Jay Mullen After roughly 80 minutes of discussion the Whitehall Town Board unanimously voted to pass the tentative budget […]
Granville Police Department Sept. 18 12:10 a.m. Police were dispatched to a house on South Street for a barking dog […]
By Jay Mullen After one day of closure, Whitehall Elementary School is ready to open its doors for in-person learning […]
The Vermont Press Association executive board has voted to condemn the confiscation and burning of piles of Seven Days newspapers […]
By Austin Crosier Honoring local history, celebrating generations of families and culture and informing curious minds is what the Slate […]
By Austin Crosier Led by Town Supervisor Matt Hicks and Granville Town Board members James Bradt and Tom Cosey, the […]
The Whitehall Town Board will host a budget workshop on Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Center. The […]
By Jay Mullen Whitehall Central School District has confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19 and the elementary school will […]