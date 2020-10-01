October 1, 2020

Chasin’ Racin’ – Albany Saratoga final night and ‘Great Race Place’

35

By Mark Kane The Capital District racing family lost one of their own as BOBCO, Bob James, has passed away. […]

October 1, 2020

Town budget OK’d, no tax hike

Whitehall Municipal Center.

By Jay Mullen After roughly 80 minutes of discussion the Whitehall Town Board unanimously voted to pass the tentative budget […]

October 1, 2020

Lakes Region FreePress, October 2, 2020

October 1, 2020

Police Beat, Oct. 1

Granville Police Department Sept. 18 12:10 a.m. Police were dispatched to a house on South Street for a barking dog […]

September 30, 2020

Whitehall Times 10.1.20

September 30, 2020

Granville Sentinel 10.1.20

September 29, 2020

School reopens after one day

Whitehall Elementary School

By Jay Mullen After one day of closure, Whitehall Elementary School is ready to open its doors for in-person learning […]

September 29, 2020

Vermont Press Association condemns burning of ‘Seven Days’ issues by protesters

united-states-constitution_850x

The Vermont Press Association executive board has voted to condemn the confiscation and burning of piles of Seven Days newspapers […]

September 29, 2020

Slate museum reopens

Mural made in 1939 by Martha Levy illustrating the slate quarry workers in Granville.

By Austin Crosier Honoring local history, celebrating generations of families and culture and informing curious minds is what the Slate […]

September 29, 2020

Public hearing Oct. 8: Tentative town budget approved

granville

By Austin Crosier Led by Town Supervisor Matt Hicks and Granville Town Board members James Bradt and Tom Cosey, the […]

September 29, 2020

Budget workshop Sept. 30

Whitehall Municipal Center.

The Whitehall Town Board will host a budget workshop on Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Center. The […]

September 28, 2020

Elementary school has COVID-19 case

download

By Jay Mullen Whitehall Central School District has confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19 and the elementary school will […]