Police Beat, Oct. 1

Sept. 18

12:10 a.m. Police were dispatched to a house on South Street for a barking dog complaint. The 61-year-old man who called the police said this has been an ongoing issue. The officer advised the complainant the animal control officer would need to be notified, which upset the complainant. The officer then spoke with the owners of the dog, a 32 and 33-year-old couple, who acknowledged, apologized and complied to bring the dog in from the porch for the night. The complainant slammed his door shut after making statements about the couple. The couple admitted to having issues with the complainant in the past and would look to find a solution to the barking.

3:22 a.m. Nyllabrii K. Raikou, 27, of New York City was ticketed for failing to signal and for operating a motor vehicle without a license on Quaker Street. While on patrol, the officer observed Raikou turn without signaling from Quaker Street and stopped the vehicle in the Pine Grove Motel parking lot. During the investigation, Raikou’s Vermont driver’s license was found to be suspended.

4:00 p.m. A 62-year-old man reported damage to the windows of the church-owned garage on Lions Lane, believing it occurred over the weekend. The complainant showed pictures of the damage to the police officer. After speaking with several neighboring residents, a female neighbor stated she heard glass breaking around 1 a.m on Sunday. She did not call the police or look outside at that time. Officers have been advised to cover the area frequently.

Sept. 20

8:45 p.m. A 57-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man of Lincoln Street reported a man coming into their apartment with four big dogs, targeting the two complainants and their dog. The complainants were able to get their dog away from danger, despite being threatened by the suspect who said he was going to kick their asses. The complainants stated they would come to the station on Monday to file a formal complaint for the threats made.

Sept. 21

2:30 p.m. A 33-year-old mother and a 39-year-old father of Church Street reported their 17-year-old son missing after going to his probation appointment. The son’s probation required him to check in with a probation officer, which he failed to do. The mother stated her son never provides any information about girlfriends, but believes he is dating a girl from Hoosick Falls. After contacting Hoosick Falls Police Department, Granville Police Department had negative results contacting the son. The son was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black hoodie with “McClure and Sons Construction” on the back. The mother eventually called Granville P.D. reporting her son came home but would not tell her who he was with. The mother believed the son was drinking. Policed reported to the house, administered a breathalyzer test on the son who provided a .00% breath sample.

Sept. 22

7:07 p.m. Police responded to a Factory Street home for a report of an out of control child. Dispatch told the officer a 10-year-old boy was throwing items at his mother’s car, trying to break the window. After arriving on scene, the officer noticed the 29-year-old mother trying to hold her son, and the boy slipping away. The officer was able to talk to the child who said he was very upset and wanted to kill his brother. The officer asked the 10-year-old if he wanted to talk to someone, and the boy said yes. The mother said to the officer that she would like her son to go to the hospital. The officer transported the son to the hospital to avoid any further conflict with the mother.

Sept. 24

10:00 a.m. While on patrol, police were dispatched to the Granville Center on Madison Street for a reported man out of control. Following the officer’s arrival, the staff stated the man had calmed down but was still a threat to himself, the staff and the other residents. EMS was able to transport the reported man with no incident.

5:25 p.m. Police responded to a reported suspicious person on Quaker Street where they found a 42-year-old Manchester, Vermont man lying on the ground intoxicated. After identifying and making contact with the man, police requested EMS to transport the man to Glens Falls Hospital after the man could not communicate due to his level of intoxication.

Sept. 18

10:30 a.m. The patrolling officer was dispatched to a Davis Street residence for a domestic dispute report. He spoke with a 41-year-old Davis Street man who informed him that he had left the residence previously after a similar dispute with his girlfriend, a 43-year-old Davis Street woman. The man had only been home for a short time before the woman started arguing with him once again. He stated that the woman had broken a screen door to the entrance of the home, which the man owns and in which they both reside. The man did not want the woman arrested. He was concerned about text messages that the woman sent to him stating that she was going to get law enforcement involved and lie about him so he would be arrested. The man wants the woman out of his residence because of the way she was acting. The officer advised that because the woman had been living there for more than two years the man would have to evict her. The officer informed the man of the process to start the eviction if he wished to do so. The man told the officer that a friend of his was going to drive him to the civil office in Fort Edward to begin the process. He informed police that he would be staying at his sister’s home until further notice. The man wished for the incident to be documented because of the nature of the text messages he was receiving.

Sept. 20

12:10 a.m. The reporting officer patrolled to a Montcalm Avenue residence for a complaint of harassment. The officer spoke with a 36-year-old Montcalm Avenue man who stated that he was receiving frequent phone calls from a 52-year-old Broadway woman threatening to have him arrested for rape. The woman was referring to a previous case where the man was already arrested. The man said that the woman also drives by his residence frequently and yells at him. The officer advised the man to keep track of the dates and times where he receives any unwanted contact from the woman to establish a course of conduct to better justify any potential charges.

Sept. 21

7 a.m. The reporting officer was dispatched to the “bridge above the railroad tracks” on Poultney Street for report of discarded needles on the sidewalk. When the officer arrived he found six used hypodermic needles on the sidewalk on the north side of the bridge. The needles were recovered and placed in a sharps container.

11:59 a.m. An officer was dispatched to a subject locking people out of their residence on Broadway. The reporting officer spoke with a 29-year-old Broadway man who said that a friend of a 42-year-old Broadway woman had started trouble between himself and the woman. He informed the officer that it was an argument only and that the woman had locked him and their friend, a 30-year-old Broadway woman, out of the residence but when the officer arrived they were let in. The officer then spoke to the 42-year-old woman and she confirmed that the argument was over what her friends think of the man. The man said that his girlfriend was leaving so the officer asked the woman if she was going somewhere to cool off, which she responded saying that she was staying at the residence. The officer advised both of them to let each other have some time to think about things before they speak about the incident like adults. All parties agreed.

Sept. 23

2:45 p.m. Members of the police and Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company were dispatched for a report of a motor vehicle traveling north into the village. The vehicle was believed to be on fire. The vehicle was described as a white GMC truck. The reporting officer and the assistant fire chief were unable to locate the truck.

7:52 p.m. Multiple neighbors reported an attempted break in at Skene Manor by juveniles. The reporting officer and an investigator patrolled the area but did not see anything. No further action taken.

Sept. 24

9:46 p.m. A 49-year-old First Avenue man reported noise coming from a truck behind his house. The reporting officer located the truck and the 26-year-old man in the truck was advised to keep the noise down. No further action taken.

Sept. 20

8:30 p.m. Thomas P. Keays, 58, of Greenwich was arrested for unlawfully growing cannabis, a class A misdemeanor, and was issued an appearance ticket.

Sept. 21

12:35 p.m. Joseph H. Finan, 67, of Greenwich was arrested for unlawfully growing cannabis, a class A misdemeanor, and was issued an appearance ticket.

1:40 p.m. Ryan V. Megna, 38, of Salem was arrested for unlawfully growing cannabis, a class A misdemeanor, and was issued an appearance ticket.

1:50 p.m. Joseph M. Mokey, 67, of Salem was arrested for unlawfully growing cannabis, a class A misdemeanor, and was issued an appearance ticket.

6:08 p.m. Barry W. Connor, 30, of Halfmoon, was arrested in Easton for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a class A misdemeanor, and was issued an appearance ticket.

6:40 p.m. Donald J. Martin 39, of Middle Granville was arrested for operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08%, his first offense, and of driving while intoxicated, also his first offense, both class U misdemeanors. He as issued an appearance ticket.

Sept. 22

4:45 a.m. Ahmed A. Ibrahim, 32, of Colchester, Vermont, was arrested in Fort Ann for criminal possession of a firearm, two counts, a class E felony, and four counts of criminal possession of an ammunition clip in the third degree, a class D felony. He was held pending investigation.

2:26 p.m. John E. Gregg, 50, of Salem was arrested for unlawfully growing cannabis, a class A misdemeanor, and was issued an appearance ticket.

3 p.m. Steven M. Gray, 48, of Greenwich was arrested for unlawfully growing cannabis, a class A misdemeanor, and was issued an appearance ticket.

5:19 p.m. Tammy L. Fish, 58, of Argyle was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, first offense, a class U misdemeanor, and aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle, also a first offense, a class E felony, and was issued an appearance ticket.

6 p.m. Frederick A. Vanek, 68, of Hartford was arrested for unlawfully growing cannabis, a class A misdemeanor, and was issued an appearance ticket.

6:05 p.m. Crystal D. Beebe, 55, of Argyle was arrested for unlawfully growing cannabis, a class A misdemeanor, and was issued an appearance ticket.

6:46 p.m. Jordan P. Wilson, 30, of Fort Edward was arrested for unlawfully growing cannabis, a class A misdemeanor, and was issued an appearance ticket.

7 p.m. Erik G. Hafner, 45, of Hartford was arrested for unlawfully growing cannabis, a class A misdemeanor, and was issued an appearance ticket.

Sept. 23

3:30 a.m. Jason A. Surprenant, 21, of Glens Falls was arrested in the town of Kingsbury for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a class A misdemeanor, and was issued an appearance ticket.

6:01 p.m. Frank J. McBain, 55, of Watervliet was arrested in Greenwich for petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, and was issued an appearance ticket.

Sept. 24

12:35 p.m. Russell Bailey, 50, of Granville was arrested for unlawfully growing cannabis, a class A misdemeanor, and was issued an appearance ticket.

Sept. 25

3:50 p.m. John E. Heermance, 71, of Greenwich was arrested for unlawfully growing cannabis, a class A misdemeanor, and was issued an appearance ticket.

5:55 p.m. Rowena J. Duley, 58, of Greenwich, reported personal injury in the Dollar General parking lot at the intersection of the parking lot with State Route 29.

11 p.m. Nicholas J. Baron, 30, of Hartford was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor, and was issued an appearance ticket.

Sept. 26

8:35 p.m. Tory E. Lapan, 40, of Fort Edward was arrested for driving while intoxicated, specifically operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08%, first offense, and driving while intoxicated, first offense, both class U misdemeanors, and was issued an appearance ticket.

Sept. 16

10:38 a.m. Jason Gagnon, 35, of West Haven was stopped on Vermont Route 22A in West Haven and cited for suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Sept. 22

9:35 a.m. Randy Lizotte, 57, of Pawlet was stopped on Parker Road in Pittsford and cited for suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license. He was issued an appearance ticket.

1:15 p.m. Rick Emrick, 41, of Pittsford was stopped on Parker Road in Pittsford and cited for suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Sept. 23

4:33 p.m. State Police responded to a report of a crash on Route 3 in the Town of Pittsford. Upon arrival, troopers met with the operator, John Ojala, 60, of Pittsford, who was not injured. Ojala was wearing his seatbelt. Upon investigation, troopers noticed signs of impairment. Ojala was screened and taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence. After processing, Ojala was released with a citation to appear in Rutland County Court on Monday, Oct. 12.

4:43 a.m. State Police were notified of a single vehicle crash on U.S. Route 7 in the Town of Pittsford. They were advised that a man was still in the vehicle, unconscious, with his foot on the throttle with the tires spinning. Through investigation it was determined that John Burke, 54, of East Wallingford had operated his 2001 GMC truck in a negligent manner resulting in him exiting the roadway. Sleep deprivation is believed to be a contributing factor. State Police were assisted on scene by Pittsford Police Department, Pittsford Fire Department and Regional Ambulance Service. Burke was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division on Monday, Nov. 2.

Sept. 26

1:30 a.m. State Police responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on U.S. Route 4, in the Town of Bridgewater. Upon arrival, the operator was identified as Cory Self, 27, of Rutland. Troopers determined Self was under the influence and subsequently arrested him for suspicion of DUI. There were no injuries and no other persons involved in the incident.

4:30 p.m. State Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on Chittenden Road in the Town of Pittsford. On arrival at the scene, troopers discovered that a Ford F-150 driven by David Morris, 62, of Rutland had struck a Honda motorcycle driven by Alexander Flanders, 21, of Rutland. During the course of the investigation, troopers discovered that Morris’s license was under criminal suspension in the State of Vermont for a prior DUI. In addition, Morris displayed signs of impairment and was screened for DUI. He was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks. Morris was processed for DUI #2 and later released on a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, on Monday, Oct. 1.

