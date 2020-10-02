Farm to Fiber Tour this weekend and next

The 2020 Fall Farm to Fiber Tour will take place Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 3 and 4 and Oct. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Admission is free.

The tour offers a unique and educational experience for the whole family. It is also a great opportunity for people thinking of joining the area’s robust textile industry as a farmer or maker to meet other producers and learn about the fiber supply chain.

More than 30 farms, fiber studios, makers and a mill are participating across an eight-county region including southwestern Vermont and New York’s Hudson Valley.

A full list of tour locations and a map is available at www.soadkfiberproducers.org.

Some of the open house events and demonstrations will take place outdoors, so participants are advised to dress for the weather. Masks and social distancing will be required. Visitors will be able to shop for fleeces, yarn or finished goods at all locations.

The event is coordinated by the Southern Adirondack Fiber Producers Cooperative. Sponsors are the Hudson Valley Textile Project and Taproot Magazine.

For more information, contact Mary Jeanne Packer at 802-236-0881 or [email protected]

Comments

comments